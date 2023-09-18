Today is National Cheeseburger Day! That’s your cue, excuse, or cosmic sign (whatever motivates you) to order a cheeseburger for lunch. For us, it feels like every day is National Cheeseburger Day — we like to blind taste test them, rank them, and try all the new innovations, so we have a lot of thoughts on what makes for a good cheeseburger. Which is why Uproxx should be your one-stop shop for all things burgers (except the eating part — we don’t make burgers… yet)! So in honor of our favorite food’s big day, we decided to help guide you to only the best of the best in national cheeseburger day deals. We’ve tasted cheeseburgers from every restaurant on this list — who else can say the same? If you’re curious how any of these burgers rank, be sure to hit up our list where we shout out the best burger orders from over 20 different chains. Now… let’s get you fed.

Applebee’s — Grab a Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with an order of fries for just $8.99. That’s restaurant quality at a fast food price! This deal works whether you’re in restaurant or order online via the app. BurgerFi — Buy a Coca-Cola and pick up a cheeseburger for just $3. Consider the average BurgerFi cheeseburger hits the $10 mark, we’ll take this savings! View this post on Instagram A post shared by BurgerFi (@burgerfi)

Burger King — Using your Royal Perks membership, you’ll get a free cheeseburger if you make any purchase over $1. Carl’s Jr — It’ll run you a bit more money than the competition, but all Carl’s Jr Double Cheeseburgers are half-off today. Dairy Queen —

Get a free single cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more. Looks like lunch today is a burger and a soft serve!

Farmer Boys — Grab a Big Cheese burger for just $3. This particular deal doesn’t begin until 2 pm, so if you’re a Farmer Boys fan, drop in for a late lunch. Fatburger — Score a BOGO shake from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at all Fatburger locations. Someone needs to inform Fatburger that they’re doing National Cheeseburger Day all wrong.

McDonald’s — Order via the McDonald’s app and score up to two double cheeseburgers for only .50¢. Sonic —

Grab Sonic’s new Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheeseburger with tots or fries for just $3.99.