Bartenders Tell Us The Best New England-Style IPAs For The Holidays

11.13.18 34 mins ago

Unsplash

Now that winter is just about here, we’re about to inundated with dark beers. From stouts to porters to winter ales to spiced Christmas ales — the changing weather and impending holidays mean a change in drinking habits. Statistically speaking, you’ll probably be pairing your Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams with dark, higher-than-average ABV brews.

Since we like to stay up on that “not follow the crowd” tip, we decided to take your holiday imbibing in a whole new direction. That direction is the IPA. Now, we aren’t talking about the bitter, hop-fueled West Coast IPAs that are prevalent during the steamy summer months. We’re talking about it’s younger, fuller, fruitier cousin — the renowned New England-style IPA. These bold, well-balanced, hazy, juice bombs pair well with the rich foods commonly associated with the holidays.

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which New England-Style IPAs we should stock our fridge with for the holidays. They came up with some absolute gems!

Epic Brewing Citralush

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ2bjkNlrQ_/

Brad Manske, beverage director at ViewHouse in Denver

“Citralush by Epic Brewing, a favorite brew from Utah with a hazy gold color and lush, fruity taste with a bitter finish. Overall, a pleasant brew for the fall.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bartenders Tell Us#Drinks#Alcohol#Beer#Food
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UsBEERDRINKSFOODHOLIDAYSlifenew england ipas

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP