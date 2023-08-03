Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The summer sneaker season keeps on rolling with a good grip of dope releases that’ll please vintage sneaker fans, Jordan heads, and those looking for cutting-edge and futuristic designs. There is a little something for everyone, and that’s what we like to see from the big three sneaker brands. Sorry to Reebok, Puma, and any other brand that didn’t make the list this time around — there’s always next week! Highlights from this week include the Dongdan Jordan 5, a low-top version of the classic Black Toe Jordan 1, Storm Reid’s first collaboration with New Balance, an Atlanta-influenced CT302, and Blondey McCoy’s translucent signature Adidas sneaker. There are a lot of sneakers to cover so let’s stop talking about it and just dive into it!

Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan Price: $190 Jordan Brand looked to Beijing for inspiration for its latest Jordan 5 colorway. The Dongdan, named after Sunset Dongdan Tournament and court, features a jet-black nubuck upper with a speckled midsole in contrasting soft pink, white stitching, and embroidered details at the hell and tongue. Underfoot, the Dongfan features a translucent Pink Rise outsole and a matching lace tie. The Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan is set to drop on August 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air More Uptempo x AMBUSH Vivid Sulfur and Limestone Price: $190 Label head Yoon Ahn is bringing her AMBUSH brand to Nike once again for a utilitarian reimagining of the Air More Uptempo. Dressed in a Vivid Sulfur and Limestone colorway that is lifted from the aesthetic of the brand’s latest apparel line, this Air More sports a luxe leather upper with Ambush branding and a jeweled swoosh at the heel.

I don’t know how Yoon Ahn did it, but somehow she managed to make one of Nike’s loudest designs somehow look subdued and minimal. The Nike Air More Uptempo x AMBUSH Vivid Sulfur and Limestone is set to drop on August 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Black Toe Price: $140 This week you can score one of the most iconic Jordan colorways of all time on a low-top version of arguably the most iconic Jordan of all time — the Jordan 1 Black Toe. Featuring a white leather upper with black paneling and a crimson red heel piece, outsole, and laces, this release represents a piece of sneaker history. It’s the sneaker and colorway that kicked off the Jordan lineage, and if you’ve always loved the design but for whatever reason can’t rock high tops, this is your chance to shine! The Nike Air Jordan 1 Black Toe is set to drop on August 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 Price: $109.99 New Balance celeb collaborations are a bit few and far between but when they do link up with a personality, the design is always on point (see the Action Bronson Baklavas). Case in point, this team-up with actress and producer Storm Reid (The Last of Us, Euphoria) which utilizes the CT302 and infuses it with a bit of Atlanta flavor.

Inspired by street fashion from the early 2000s Atlanta scene, the CT302 sports a nylon upper, hairy suede ’N’ logo, and neutral suede accents with Storm Reid branding at the tongue label. The Storm Reid x New Balance CT302 is set to drop on August 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey Price: $200 The Nike Air Jordan 13 is luxury footwear at its finest. To celebrate the sneaker’s 25th anniversary, Nike is giving the design a new World Grey colorway which helps to show off the dimpled leather upper better than any colorway the shoe has ever had. The monochromatic upper is adorned with University Red details at the outsole with tongue, with an embroidered Jumpman logo and that iconic back heel hologram. The Nike Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey is set to drop on August 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Trae Young 3 Arctic Night/Core Black Price: $140 Trae Young’s latest for Adidas is one part stealthy, one part psychedelic. And if those two descriptors seem at odds with one another, it’s because they are, but they make a hell of a beautiful contrast! The Trae Young 3 sports a textile upper dyed in Adidas Arctic Night colorway atop a swirling psychedelic midsole that features BOOST and Lightstrike cushioning, offering a soft and bouncy step. The Adidas Trae Young 3 Arctic Night/Core Black is set to drop on August 3rd at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

Adidas Blondey Pro Model ADV Price: $130 Pro Skater and UK style icon Blondey McCoy is back with his latest Adidas collaboration, which this time isn’t just a new translucent colorway of a classic Adidas silhouette, it’s a translucent colorway of his own silhouette, The Blondey Pro Model. Dude loves his translucent uppers, what can we say? The sneaker features a TPU upper in a shade of Night Indigo with gold metallic synthetic three stripes and branding, a high-top cut design, and custom Blondey sockliner art. The Adidas Blondey Pro Model ADV is set to drop on August 5th at 7:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Adidas Superstar 82 Crystal White Price: $140 I’ll admit that I have a soft spot for 80s sneaker silhouettes, particularly of the Adidas variety. Call me crazy but I’ll take an Adidas Campus 80 over a Nike Air Force 1 any day of the week, hell, even over a Jordan 1. There is just something about 80s Adidas that speaks to me, so this week’s Adidas Superstar 82 Crystal White colorway feels like it’s specifically for me, so I’m closing out SNX with it.