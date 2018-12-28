The Best NYE Parties Worldwide (That You Can Still Get Tickets For)

Pexels

Ah, shit. It’s this late in the game and you still aren’t sure what you’re going to be doing this New Year’s Eve. We’ve been there. Hell, we’re there right now. Let’s face facts, this isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s all too easy for the rush of the holiday shopping season to consume all of your brain power in December with New Year’s falling by the wayside.

Unless you happen to be throwing your own NYE party, your plans are likely all up in the air — you did click on this article after all — so let us make the search a little easier by bringing you some of the best parties to celebrate the dawn of 2019 around the world.

New York City

Time + Space with Claude VonStroke

Knockdown Center 52-19 Flushing Ave, New York, NY 11378

Dirtybird Records label-head and producer-DJ Claude VonStroke knows how to throw a party. VonStroke got his start throwing free parties for friends and family in the Goldengate Park in San Francisco and he turned that skill for setting the vibe into a full-fledged career that has seen him sharing top-billing with the likes of the Wu-Tang Clan.

With three stages, a silent disco, live painting, interactive art installations, a barter-only blackjack table, and musical performances, Time + Space has everything you could ever need to ensure that your New Year’s Eve is an intense sensory experience. We dig those.

In typical New York fashion, this party doesn’t end until the sun comes up. Be ready to spend New Year’s Day recovering.

Buy tickets here.