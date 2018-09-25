UNSPLASH/UPROXX

Oktoberfest in Munich began over the weekend. The common misconception is that the celebration lasts all October long, but in actuality, the dates change every year. This year, Oktoberfest began on September 22nd and lasts until October 7th. Still, if you’re planning a party at home we’re willing to give you an extension. Take all the time you need to grill up some sausages, bake fresh pretzels, and imbibe giant beer steins full of Oktoberfest-style beer with your friends and family.

Beer-wise, you can go the classic route and buy some Augustiner-Bräu, Hacker-Pschorr-Bräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, or Spatenbräu. But there’s also a whole world of craft brews made to celebrate this autumnal festival. The choices are nearly endless. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to do the picking for us.

Check out their favorite Oktoberfest-style beers below.

Aventinus Schneider Weisse

Paul Kolbe, Partner & Mixologist at MIDNIGHTS in Brooklyn

“What’s my favorite Oktoberfest beer? Aventinus, Schneider Weisse. Sometimes it’s best to go straight to the source.”