In the American craft beer world, there’s no disputing the appeal of the IPA in all its various forms. But before there was the IPA, there was the traditional pale ale — a crucial entry in American craft brewing history. Brass tacks, a pale ale is simply a top-fermented beer that’s brewed using (you guessed it) pale malts. The category of pale ale includes the aforementioned IPA, blonde ale, English bitter, American pale ale, and almost a dozen other offspring.

Today, we’re zeroing in on craft-brewed American pale ales. First brewed in 1980, this style began in the US with the introduction of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. Still considered the best example of the style today, it opened the door for breweries all over the country to produce their own versions. While the classic version is recognized for its floral, hoppy characteristics, American pale ales can vary widely when it comes to how the hops are used.

Below, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best American pale ales for fans of bitter, floral, and citrus-filled hops. Check their entries out and click on the prices if you want to give any of them a try!

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

Shaun Traxler, bartender in Fayetteville, Arkansas

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $13 (four-pack, 16-oz. cans)

Why This Beer?

Toppling Goliath’s Pseudo Sue is an absolute killer in the pale ale category. Brewed in Iowa, this single-hop beauty is a perfect pale to session a few of. Toppling Goliath makes this brew using only the Citra hops, known for (you guessed it) its bright citrus notes. It’s only mildly bitter so, again, it’s easy to run back to your fridge to open another only to find that you’ve finished the six-pack. It’s a pale that won’t scare some hop-haters away, but it’s also a pale that IPA drinkers will fall in love with.