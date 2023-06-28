When it comes to tequila-based cocktails, sometimes it feels like the margarita gets all the love. And while we enjoy tequila, lime juice, and triple as much as anyone, we have another fresh, summery tequila cocktail that we might love even more. We’re talking, of course, about the paloma. When made using a bare-bones recipe, it’s one of the easiest, freshest, most thirst-quenching cocktails there is. Here’s how Uproxx’s Zach Johnston laid it out when we named it our “Offcial Cocktail of Summer 2019”: Two-ounces blanco Tequila

Six-ounces grapefruit soda (Squirt, Fresca, or Jarritos Toronja)

Ice

Salt

Lime wedges

Highball glass (or a red cup, you do you) Take your highball and fill it with ice. Add in the tequila, sprinkle in a good pinch of salt, squeeze in half a lime’s juice and drop in the wedge, top with grapefruit soda. Done. The basic recipe is tequila, lime (or lime juice), and grapefruit soda. But like its cousin the marg, the paloma is a highly adaptable cocktail. To find some of these, we asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us about their takes on the classic. Keep scrolling to see their recipes, then start mixing for a perfect summer highball! Cantaloupe Paloma elNico at the Penny Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York Ingredients: 1 oz. Mezcal (Robitschek uses Los 7 Misterios Doba Yej)

.75 oz. jasmine-infused agave syrup

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz, cantaloupe juice

5 oz. club soda

Preparation: Combine all of the ingredients except the club soda in a tin, add ice, and shake vigorously. Add .5 ounces of club soda into the tin and pour the cocktail into a highball with ice and a salt rim. This was inspired by a trip to Spain for last year’s 50 best bars. I had a delicious dish salad with cantaloupe and jamon iberico that was surprisingly fresh and delicious. When I got back home I started playing with mezcal and cantaloupe, creating the paloma. – Leo Robitschek vice president of food and beverage at Sydell Group El Cantinero Little Rascal Greenpoint in Brooklyn, New York Ingredients: 2 oz. Tromba Blanco or Pierde Almas Mezcal

1 oz. grapefruit cordial

.75 oz. fresh kime

Dash of ghost pepper tincture

Garnish: Grated pink peppercorn, charred rosemary Preparation: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin and shake. Serve on ice in a rocks glass, top with grated pink peppercorn and charred rosemary. As a sort of riff on a Spicy Paloma, the El Cantinero has the classic balance of sweet and sour, agave and acidity accented with grapefruit cordial, infused with star anise and white peppercorn. We also incorporate Aperol to round out the bittersweet citrus notes and add the ghost pepper tincture to give it a degree of spice to the discretion of the individual guest. – Keith Larry, beverage director at Little Rascal Greenpoint in Brooklyn, New York

Spicy Mezcal Paloma Los Charros Cantina in Branford, Connecticut Ingredients: 2 oz. serrano infused Guel mezcal

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1 oz. fresh lime juice, plus extra for the rim

.5 oz. agave nectar

Splash of Fever Tree grapefruit soda

Tajin (optional)

Fresh grapefruit and sliced jalapeno (for garnish) Preparation: Mix the first five ingredients in a cocktail mixer and stir. Add lime juice to a small plate. Dip the rim of the glass into the juice, then onto another plate with Tajin to create a salt rim. Pour the cocktail into a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with fresh grapefruit and a slice of jalapeno. We took the classic paloma and made it spicy, using mezcal tequila. We use Guel Mezcal, which is infused with serrano peppers, which have an earthy, grassy taste that complement the smokiness of the mezcal. Using freshly squeezed grapefruit and lime juice with a touch of agave gives the cocktail a freshness that meshes well with the serrano-infused tequila. The touch of Fever Tree grapefruit soda gives it a little sparkle. – Nancy Wood, beverage director at Los Charros Cantina in Branford, Connecticut Pom-aloma American Social Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Ingredients: 1.5 oz. Corazon Reposado

1 oz. PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur

.75 oz. Monin Agave

.5 oz. lime juice

2 oz. Q Grapefruit Soda Preparation: Build in a mixing tin: tequila, PAMA, agave, and lime juice. Add ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda. After trying several different flavor combos, it hit us. Why not use a tequila-based liqueur which is PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur? The next step was to find the right Grapefruit soda. We tried several different options and landed on Q because of its tartness and its ability to balance out the sweetness of the PAMA perfectly as well as its ability to hold its carbonation while mixing. The result was tequila-forward, slightly sweet, bubbly pomegranate, with a tart grapefruit finish. – Jose Gill, senior bar manager at American Social Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Palomino Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City Ingredients: 1 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

1 oz. Del Maguey Puebla Mezcal

1 oz. guava puree

.5 oz. agave

.5 oz. lime juice Preparations: Shake then strain into a highball glass with fresh ice. Top off London essence grapefruit soda. Garnish with fresh grapefruit slice inside the glass The Palomino is a spin on your classic Paloma. It has all the same components as the original, just an elevated version. This cocktail uses Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, one of the smoothest Cristalino tequilas in the world. We chose to use Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila because the blend of Extra Añejo, Añejo, and Reposado results in a great mix of caramel, maple flavor, and nutty vanilla notes. Mixed with one of my favorite mezcals; Del Maguey Vida Puebla to add a hint of smokiness then fresh guava pure to give it a sweet yet sour taste. The fruity aromatics, a hint of green herbs, poblano peppers, and savory notes of roasted agave really balance out the drink. Finally you top it off with London essence grapefruit rosemary soda to create the perfect summer delight. – Donny Largotta, beverage director, Gansevoort Meatpacking Acre Paloma Acre Resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico Ingredients: 2 oz. Patrón Silver tequila

.5 oz. Aperol

1.5 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1 0z. fresh lime juice

Fresca floater Preparation: Add all the ingredients to an ice-filled glass with Maldon salt on the rim. Stir it all together. Top with a Fresca floater. We chose these ingredients for their great balance, a white tequila with personality and consistent flavor, Aperol Liqueur, provides a slightly bitter touch, combined with the freshness of grapefruit and lemon juices Creates a very refreshing finish, ideal for a drink with Tequila, but not the traditional Margarita. – Oscar Aranda, beverage director at ACRE Resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico

Palomaesque Barrio in San Francisco Ingredients: .5 oz. mezcal

1.5 oz. cocchi Americano

1 oz. grapefruit

.5 oz. lime

.5 oz. honey or agave

1 pinch of salt Preparation: Shake and double strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel. One of my favorite cocktails on earth is the Palomaesque. It was created by former colleague and incredible bartender, Scott Baird. Interesting and complex while still extremely refreshing and delicious, I love it. The hint of smoke from the mezcal adds depth, while the fortified wine binds it all together. The small pinch of salt gives it viscosity and balances the crisp citrus. – Michael Carlisi, beverage director at Barrio in San Francisco Za’atar Paloma Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri Ingredients: 1.5 oz. Alto’s Plata

1 oz. Za’atar simple syrup

.5 o.z lime juice

1 oz. grapefruit juice Preparation: Shake all the ingredients and strain into glass, add ice. Garnish with ½ moon grapefruit, lime wheel This summer, Percheron debuted a brand new Mediterranean menu, so we wanted to offer refreshing cocktails that complemented the bites. Using za’atar brings in those umami savory notes which work with the grapefruit to create a bittersweet and tangy flavor for this effervescent cocktail. – Cat Flynn, director of food and beverage at Crossroads Hotel Yaya y Paloma Branja in Miami Ingredients: 1 oz. infused Arak

0.5 oz. St. Germain

1 oz. grapefruit juice

.5 oz. lime juice

.25 oz. ginger juice

.25 oz. simple syrup

3 sage leaves

Half an orange wheel

Ice Preparation: Add three sage leaves ripped in half to your shaker. Next add the simple syrup, ginger juice, lime juice, St. Germain, and Arak. Top with ice. Shake well. Double-strain your shaken cocktail over fresh ice. Garnish with half of an orange wheel. Zesty and refreshing, this drink is a unique twist on a classic paloma. It’s made with fresh ginger juice, and to add a Middle Eastern flare, Elite Arak infused with raisins, plus grapefruit juice, sage for an herbal element, and St. Germain. – Tom Aviv, MasterChef Israel winner and restaurateur