Ralph Ordaz

Pizza has become the cornerstone of fast food worldwide. Every corner of the world will have at least one pizza joint slinging dough. That’s not hyperbole, but no one owns pizza quite like Italy. Their chefs are able to turn what is basically a simple flatbread with whatever-sh*t-happens-to-be-around-that-day into a culinary masterpiece. To be fair, the Italians are not the only people that put tasty bits on flatbread. But they are the ones who named it pizza. And what we consider modern pizza was born in Napoli.

If you’re an American traveling to Europe this summer, chances are pretty high you’ll be hitting up Italy. Here’s a handy guide to various regional pizza styles you’ll find around Europe’s stilettoed boot.