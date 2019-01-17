Brewer Josh Waldman Tells Us The Best Places To Drink Beer In Seattle

Unsplash

Finding a great place to drink a beer in Seattle isn’t hard. The Emerald City has a long history with microbrewing that dates back well over 30 years. Craft beer is deep in its DNA.

The Seattle brewing scene is all about community with big-name brewers like Elysian Brewing Company leading the pack. But the industry isn’t completely cutthroat. In fact, it’s built on sharing. Ideas are shared between brewing friends. Equipment is shared between breweries. Beers are shared and analyzed in low-lit haunts around town. The throughline of everything is the amazing beer you get to drink.

For our dollar, you can’t go to Seattle and not hit one of Elysian’s four locations across the city. Our favorite is The Elysian Taproom in the historic Georgetown industrial district. It’s a rollicking good time where beer is made, drunk, and pondered. You might even run into Elysian’s head brewer Josh Waldman there, sipping on a pint of the good stuff after a shift brewing up some delicious suds.

That’s exactly what happened to us on a recent trip, and we came away from our convo with Waldman’s favorite beer haunts in Seattle etched into our notebooks. The beer-scene star gave us a full scoop on where to grab a frothy pint. It’s no wonder that the city is one of our top picks for a beer trip in 2019.

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — BIG TIME

I have to go with Big Time here. Though I don’t go as often as I should, it is a legendary Seattle brewery with a stable lineup of great beers. Getting a good Bhagwan’s Best or Coal Creek Porter and sitting at the bar is a great reminder of some of the all-time classic brewers that have helmed that brewhouse.

Experimental Brewery/Taproom — HOLY MOUNTAIN

I make it over to Holy Mountain whenever I can. The people are great and the barrel and oak aged Saisons are nuanced and restrained, yet still assertive. They brew delicious beers outside the mainstream and cultivate a unique and fiercely loyal following.

Neighborhood Brewery/Taproom — STOUP BREWING

Stoup Brewing is a few blocks from my house. They’re kid-friendly, which is nice for those with kids. Most importantly, the beers and the people are all fantastic. Every beer I’ve had from Stoup has been reliably good. The Mosaic Pale is one of the best “New American” Pale Ales around. It’s light, clean, and packed full of punchy, tropical, and catty Mosaic aroma.