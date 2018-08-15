Uproxx/iStockphoto

Look, there’s no way to make a list of all the great places to get tipsy on the sudsy stuff in the Seattle area without pissing off a few beer geeks. There are simply too many spots. Seattle is a straight up beer holy land for acolytes of the amber elixir. The city has the most breweries of any major city in the United States with over 175 — and that’s before you start counting bars.

Craft beer in Seattle stretches back well before the craft boom. Early brewers like Pike Brewing and Pyramid cleared a path for 90s heavy-hitters like Elysian, Mac & Jack’s. Today, new wave brewers and fresh upstarts have created an energetic, innovative scene — all carrying some piece of the rainy Pacific Northwest city’s DNA.

These are ten spots to hit right now. They all have great suds, great food, and a vibe that’s all Seattle.

THE MASONRY, LOWER QUEEN ANNE

The Masonry is a great place to start a beer tour of Seattle. The bar has 20 rotating taps of some of the best-curated kegs available today. The kitchen turns out delicious Neapolitan pizzas that lean local and seasonal. The atmosphere is laid back to the extreme. You can post up on a stool, order a delightful pizza, and sample beers for hours.

The beer list here is just outstanding. The taps focus on the big-hitting craft breweries from the region and the across the U.S. You’ll also find seven or eight “featured bottles” — expertly curated picks that are sure to thrill the palate. A trip to The Masonry is a trip to beer heaven, where you can take your time, strike up a convo with a cicerone, and dive deep into all things beer.