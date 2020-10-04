Best place in Phi Phi to grab a coffee or smoothie? Aroy Kaffeine View this post on Instagram Pancakes, iced coffee and sun #brunchvibes #sweettoothsatisfied A post shared by Faiz Kazi (@faizkazi) on Apr 9, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT Tucked away in the center of Phi Phi Don Island is Aroy Kaffeine, known for the best coffee in town. They also have delightful fresh juice smoothies and a vegetarian-friendly menu. My go-to is fresh lemon ginger shot and a golden milk latte. Side note: they take donations for cat food to feed the local stray cats, so if you’re feeling generous you can buy a bag from the local market and drop it off to them to distribute to the island’s many furry friends.

Favorite beach in Phi Phi? Nui Beach Nui Beach is so beautiful! The calm turquoise waters are great for snorkeling. I personally like to buy a cheap water float from the market to float around on. The best time to get there is in the mornings around 10 am before it gets too crowded. After 12 pm the groups start showing up and that’s usually my cue to head back to town to get some lunch.

Best place in Phi Phi for a hike? Phi Phi Viewpoint 3 Phi Phi viewpoint 3! It’s a mild-moderate hike up to a gorgeous overlook of the island. You will most definitely see some monkeys hanging around trying to steal chips from the snack stand at the top. You do have a pay a small fee to walk out onto the platform to get the best view, but it’s worth it. What is one thing anyone visiting Phi Phi must experience?

Longtail boats I highly suggest renting a private longtail boat or speedboat to cruise around the island of Phi Phi for the day. Even just a half a day is enough to take in the stunningly crystal-clear blue waters. You get to enjoy hard-to-get-to beach spots, the best snorkeling with tons of fish, and most boats also provide lunch and drinks, too. Best place to enjoy the outdoor life in Phi Phi?