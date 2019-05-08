Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Sakes For Spring Sipping

Getty Image

Many people have heard of sake or tried it at one point. But just as many of us probably have no idea what sake actually is or how it’s made. We’ve just let it be a fun part of a night out.

“Maybe you had it that one time from a squeeze bottle at Benihana. Or you dropped it in your beer and screamed, ‘Sake Sake Sake, bomb bomb bomb.’ Great times,” Chris Johnson, Board Member of The Joy of Sake, says. “Sake, made from rice, water, yeast and koji, provides an amazing variety of flavors, textures and experiences in one cup.”

So what exactly is it? Technically, sake is a rice wine as it’s a fermented beverage. And as such, it’s one of the oldest fermented beverages in history. It’s been made for around 2,000 years. That’s a lot years of being a delicious treat. And whether you sip it by itself or mix it into a dope cocktail, sake is the perfect drink for spring. So, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to sakes for spring and summer sipping.

Akashi Sake

Sake Akashi

Sean Stangle, bartender at Estiatorio Milos in Las Vegas

“My current favorite brand of Sake is Akashi, brewed in Hyogo. This product speaks to me because the brewery is considered one of the most traditional of breweries, and being one the older family owned, they’ve recently started distilling whiskey a few months of the year as well. The brewery’s proximity to the coast and the fact that the sake is stored in Japanese cedar means that the sea air gently affects the mouth feel and texture of the beverage when enjoyed.”