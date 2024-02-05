10. Port Charlotte Heavily Peated Islay Single Malt Aged 10 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $75 The Whisky: Bruichladdich has a lot of fun with peated whisky. This expression keeps the peat phenols in the mid-range, leaning high. The casking is a mix of first and second-fill bourbon barrels and second-fill French wine barrels. That utilization of second-fill oak means there’s a very light touch of wood on this peated whisky. Tasting Notes: Nose: Imagine a dark chocolate orange drizzled in salted caramel and served on a wet leaf of seaweed on the nose.

Palate: The smoke kicks in on the palate with those wet seaweed leaves thrown on a smoldering pile of pine to create a massive billow of smoke everywhere, as hints of buttery white wine and strawberry jam-covered scones linger in the background. Finish: The finish leans into the bready nature of the scones with a dry straw edge that’s followed by a mouthful of seaweed-heavy grey smoke. Bottom Line: This is not for the faint of heart. There’s some serious peat here. That said, if you can get beyond the peatiness (add some ice), you’ll be in for a subtle and dessert-forward treat as a sipper.

9. Scapa Skiren Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $74 The Whisky: This unpeated malt from Orkney starts its life on a barrel-shaped Lomond wash still. This still from the 1950s is super rare and only a few are left in operation. The whisky then spends an undisclosed amount of years mellowing in barrels from Tennessee and Kentucky. Those barrels are then vatted and proofed all the way down to 40% before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old apple skins and floral honey lead the way on the nose with a hint of sour cream and roasted almond with a thin line of salt.

Palate: The taste has a slight damp straw funk to it as more honey smooths out the mid-palate with notes of dry anise and licorice leading to a touch of lemon pepper spice. Finish: The finish has a note of old oak stave next to a lemon creaminess and that honey sweetness with a fair amount of that proofing water calming everything down. Bottom Line: This is a spicy and citrus-forward sipper that also works wonders in citrus-forward cocktails. If you’re into the dark and dank spice funk with an acidic vibe, this is going to be your jam.

8. Dalwhinnie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $74 The Whisky: This entry-point bottle to the wider world of Dalwhinnie is a hell of an easy drinker. The whisky is aged in Scotland’s oldest distillery, making the maturation process a severe one. The juice spends 15 years hiding in those barrels as the temperatures dip well below freezing across all those winters, which stops the maturation process, well, cold. Tasting Notes: Nose: Imagine a bowl of pear and apple peels sitting next to an open jar of floral summer honey on the nose.

Palate: Dots of citrus oils mingle with that honey as a smooth vanilla character arrives on the back of sweet brown bread bespeckled with smoked walnuts. Finish: The nuts, sweet bread, and floral honey all converge on the finish as they slowly fade towards a final billow of sweet smoke at the back of your mouth. Bottom Line: This is the subtlest peated malt on the list. Hell, you might not even notice those soft phenols at first glance/sip. This is soft and honeyed with even softer fruits, creating a supple sip of delicate whisky for the senses.

7. Compass Box Peat Monster Blended Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $72 The Whisky: Compass Box is one of the most interesting blenders/bottlers working today. This expression is the perfect example of the craft of whisky blending with six masterfully married peaty barrels coming together, focusing on Caol Ila and Laphroaig. A touch of Highland malt is added to bring in hints of dark spice to balance all that Islay peat. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is peaty but not ridiculously so, thanks to the subtlety of the Caol Ila in the mix. Palate: There’s a really rich and sweet apple/pear vibe that cuts through the earthy peat while a vanilla cream brings about a velvet mouthfeel. Finish: The smoke returns but is tied to the fruit — like a bushel of smoked apples, pears, and apricots next to a touch of ashy smoke — on the finish. Bottom Line: This delivers what it promises when it comes to peat. You have to ease into this one if you’re not initiated into the peat world yet. Use water or ice to slowly build your palate with this whisky. You’ll be rewarded with a great sipper or cocktail base if you do.

6. Bruichladdich Bere Barley 2013 Aged 10 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 50% Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: This year’s Bere Barley 2013 is a 10-year-old malt made from very specific Scottish grains. The ancient varietal of barley is grown specifically for this whisky and is long fermented to highlight fruity and floral notes in the end whisky, which is aged in ex-bourbon barrels right on the sea in Islay. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied oranges and peach pie drive the nose toward a sense of malted pound cake with plenty of vanilla, poppies, and streusel next to creamed lemon curd, old fudge, and a whisper of marzipan with some pear brandy.

Palate: Malty barley biscuits greet you on the plate with plenty of wet brown sugar, Cream of Wheat cut with butter and pancake syrup, and apricot jam next to soft honeydew, more candied orange, and a sense of toasted coconut next to brandy-soaked marzipan with a hint of rose water. Finish: A hint of milk chocolate arrives late with vanilla custard over fresh mago, more toasted coconut, rose water, and candied orange marzipan dipped in creamed honey with a whisper of lavender. Bottom Line: This is a modern classic malt with a deep sense of fruit, nuts, and creamed honey. There’s so much more going on than that though. So take your time, add water, retrace your steps, and really dive into the depths here.

5. Torabhaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky Allt Gleann ABV: 46% Average Price: $71 The Whisky: The Torabhaig Distillery is the new kid on the block on the Isle of Skye. This whisky is made from heavily peated malts and blended to highlight the seaside vibe of that northern island. The whisky was made back in 2018 from two bespoke barley varieties. It then went into first-fill and re-fill ex-bourbon casks before a touch of water for proofing and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is subtly maritime with a hint of sea spray on cold grey rocks mingling with soft nutmeg, lemon and vanilla-laced shortbread, oyster shells, and a hint of burnt ends from a slow-smoked pork butt.

Palate: The palate leans into smoked salmon skins with a thick line of belly fat still attached as woody spices and dried apple skins lead to a sweet fruit throughline. Finish: The finish has a hint of fennel and rye next to more sea spray, pepperiness, and a minor note of red fruit. Bottom Line: This is a great whisky to break out when you fire up the backyard smoker. It’ll pair perfectly with slow-smoked ribs, pork butt, and brisket.

4. Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 10 Years ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $74 The Whisky: This is one of the most awarded single malts ever. The juice is matured in ex-bourbon casks in Talisker’s warehouse which is literally feet away from the sea. The subtly peated malts take on a real seaside feel as those years tick past, creating a whisky that will not disappoint. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with this soft sense of pitted orchard fruits next to a thin line of beach campfire smoke far off in the distance with a hint of minerality and bright spiced malts.

Palate: The palate has a hint of an oyster shell that leads to dried pears and apricots with a hint of warmth and spice malt next to dry sweetgrass. Finish: The end is full of lightly smoked plums with a touch of cardamom and cinnamon next to sea salt and a final whiff of that beach campfire way down the beach somewhere. Bottom Line: This is an excellent gateway pour into the world of subtly peated malt. It’s the perfect pairing whisky for seafood feasts and mixing great Scotch cocktails. You cannot miss when pouring this one into your glass.

3. Oban West Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 14 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $75 The Whisky: This is a great gateway to both Oban and Scotch, in general, to have on hand. The whisky is classically made and then matured in the Oban storehouses for 14 long years — all within a stone’s throw of the sea. The whisky barrels are then blended and proofed by Oban’s tiny distillery team (only seven people work there) before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Citrus, salt, and a whisper of briny peat smoke open this one up on the nose as this sense of dry orchard fruits at the end of fall mingle with soft honey drizzled over spiced malted crackers with a hint of smoked orange saltwater taffy lurking in the background.

Palate: That smoked citrus carries on as a foundation for mild winter spices as a note of honeycomb, hints of fresh pears, and plummy dried fruits with a fatty nuttiness mingle on the palate. Finish: The oaky spice and extremely mild peat smoke meet at the end with a slight malty sweetness, old pear, and the faintest whisper of dried seaweed. Bottom Line: This is another pretty much perfect pour of subtly peated malt. This is the peated whisky that might get you hooked once and for all on the softly peated stuff from Scotland … it’s that good.

2. The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Cask Strength Batch no. 12 ABV: 58.2% Average Price: $75 The Whisky: Last year’s batch from Dr. Rachel Barrie at The GlenDronach is all about long aging. The whisky is left to mellow in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, Spain. The age statement is on the bottle, but the blends tend to lean over a decade. The final mix is then bottled at cask strength to really highlight that Spanish oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: Scoops of decadent dark chocolate powder draw you in with a hint of espresso cream, burnt orange, and marzipan with a moist sticky toffee pudding vibe next to a faint whisper of dried rose.

Palate: The palate is lush with a roasted and rich espresso bean vibe with salted dark chocolate, chinotto orange, and more rich and moist marzipan with a dash of ginger candy dipped in clove and allspice tea. Finish: There’s a rich vanilla underbelly that smooths everything out on the end with a sense of rum raisin and faint bourbon cherry tobacco layered with soft cedar and mocha lattes. Bottom Line: This is a phenomenal whisky. It’s a wonderful bridge between the bold worlds of Kentucky bourbon, sweet and spicy Spanish sherry, and unpeated Highland malts. Pour it neat, taste it, add water, and do it all over again. You’ll always find something new and delicious to enjoy. Or use this to make an amazing cocktail.

1. Johnnie Walker Green Label Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $79 The Whisky: Johnnie Walker’s Green Label is a solidly crafted whisky that highlights Diageo’s fine stable of distilleries across Scotland. The whisky is a pure malt or blended malt, meaning that only single malt whisky is in the mix (no grain whisky). In this case, the primary whiskies are a minimum of 15 years old, from Talisker, Caol Ila, Cragganmore, and Linkwood. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft notes of cedar dance with hints of black pepper, vanilla pods, and bright fruit — think red berries, fresh pear, and nectarines — with a wisp of singed green grass in the background.