10. The Glenlivet 25 Years of Age Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 43% Average Price: $499 The Whisky: This masterpiece from Glenlivet is their iconic whisky that’s left to mature for 25 years. That whisky is finished in first-fill Pedro Ximenez sherry and Troncais oak cognac casks for that final chef’s kiss before going in the bottle at an incredibly accessible 80 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Imagine the best, most bespoke dark chocolate-covered raisins from an expensive chocolate shop and you’ll be on the right track next to soft ginger candy, sweet oak, and malted cookies dipped in fresh honey.

Palate: Those sweet notes are the foundation for burnt orange peels, Almond Roca candies, and sweet caramel malts over a mix of smoked cinnamon bark wrapped around black-tea-soaked dates and a hint of moist marzipan. Finish: The finish is so long that you might still be thinking about it on your deathbed, thanks to an orange/spice/nutty matrix of silky whisky smoothness. Bottom Line: The new Glenlivet 25 is a wonderful whisky. It’s truly one of the smoothest sips I’ve had. The only reason it ranks so low on this list is those low ABVs. This is nuanced but lacks the (insane) depth of some of the other whiskies on this list. Semantics aside, if you’re looking for the smoothest classic unpeated malt ride in the whisky game, this might well be it. 9. Blair Athol Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years Flora & Fauna ABV: 43% Average Price: $423

The Whisky: This whisky is a Highland malt that spends 12 years chilling out in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks before vatting, proofing, and bottling. What makes this special is that you really only see Blair Athol malt in Bell’s Blended Scotch Whisky and very limited releases from the distillery or boutique bottling brands. Tasting Notes: Nose: The sherry really shines on the nose with a deep dried fruit feel next to Christmas cake spices that were soaked in dark rum — all leading towards hot coals straight from a fireplace. Palate: On the palate, light yet very thick syrup arrives with a malty edge, notes of lemon jam, dried apricots, and a vanilla tobacco chewiness. Finish: The finish takes its sweet time and turns that light syrup into bitter lemon syrup over dried-out malt crackers with a throughline of burnt rosemary sprigs. Bottom Line: This is an enriching sip of whisky that just keeps going. There’s so much going on and it, somehow, makes sense and really drives home how unique some of these rare Diageo single malts are. If you’re looking for a really deep-cut single malt, then get this and enjoy the hell out of it slowly. 8. The Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Harmony Collection: Rich Cacao ABV: 44% Average Price: $403

The Whisky: The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan went to Spain to create this expression. The whisky is built from ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks to highlight cacao notes that formed in the whisky through maturation. Those barrels are then vatted and proofed down before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a nice line of almost sour dark cacao on the nose that leads to freshly peeled and blanched almonds with cinnamon sticks, allspice berries, and creamy dark chocolate-covered plums. Palate: The palate leans into the chocolate as well with a Lava cake vibe next to chocolate-covered raisins, fresh raspberry in chocolate sauce, and a hint of chocolate bars with peanuts. Finish: The finish lets some spice sneak in with a hint of zesty orange and dried chili pepper next to a honeyed sweetness. Bottom Line: This is made for pairing with chocolate, and it’s great for that. Use it accordingly and your next fancy-schmancy chocolate and whisky pairing party. We all have one of those on our social calendars, right? Right?!?!? 7. Ardbeg Hypernova Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 51% Average Price: $439

The Whisky: This whisky starts with heavily peated malts with phenol levels above 170ppm. Translation: this is a mega peat monster. From there, mad scientist Dr. Bill Lumsden selected the peatiest of the peaty barrels for a batch and dumped them into Ardbeg’s special tun (mixing vat) for a final rest before adding a little Islay spring water and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is massively peated from the jump with freshly lain asphalt mingling with fireplace ash, old Weber grills left out in the rain, and hurricane lamp oil with a burnt wick and maybe some burnt apple chips next to smoldering hickory. Palate: The palate opens with burnt cacao nibs and over-roasted espresso beans with a clear peatiness tied to burnt oyster shells and fresh Ace Bandages with a mix of star anise, salted black licorice, clove, and fennel next to Mounds bars. Finish: The end has a heavily smoked vibe that’s kind of like smudging some wild sage while boiling heavily roasted coffee on the stove with a sense of an electric-coil burner raging in bright orange underneath the pot. Bottom Line: This is a true peat monster that’ll be adored by whisky folks seeking out the big phenols. If you’re not ready for that, maybe move on to the next entry. If you’re looking for the most nuanced and delicate peated malt that’ll blow your palate away with peatiness, then this is the bottle for you. 6. Benrinnes Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 21 Years ABV: 56.9% Average Price: $429

The Whisky: Benrinnes is that other distillery in Aberlour up in Speyside. The distillery is also one of the only malts that are triple distilled (like Irish whiskey). The juice in this bottle goes back to that era of distillation with a focus on sherry cask maturation over two decades before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of peanut brittle touched with finishing salts, match flints, brewer’s yeast, Milk Duds, and sticky toffee pudding. Palate: The palate leans into the date cake and adds bold eggnog spices next to a bowl full of dried fruits soaking in brandy next to a savory fruit that’s halfway between a cucumber and winter squash. Finish: The finish lingers for a while and leaves you with an almost burnt chocolate maltiness, salt flakes, and more of those dates. Bottom Line: This feels both unique and nostalgic, thanks to all that boxed chocolate candy flavor. I like this, but it is a little outside the box and might be off-putting to some (matchsticks and cucumber are a lot even for advanced palates). If you’re looking for something truly one-of-a-kind though, this is the bottle to buy. It’s also another truly deep-cut single malt that’ll earn you some serious whisky street cred. 5. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky Tun 1509 Batch No. 7 ABV: 50.4% Average Price: $423

The Whisky: These special limited editions from The Balvenie are all about highlighting very special barrels in small batches. In this case, the batch was drawn from 21 carefully chosen barrels to highlight the best of the best from the distillery. The whiskies were aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. Those whiskies were then vatted in Tun 1509 (a special collection vat) where they rested and mingled for three more months before bottling completely as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This draws you in with a flourish of floral summer honey notes next to bright orange oils, wet brown sugar, and a touch of freshly squeezed ginger juice. Palate: Those orange oils turn candied orange as a dose of super high-quality maple syrup (that feels like it was just boiled after being pulled from the tree) ties everything together. Finish: A dusting of dark holiday spices cuts through the sweetness as a salted caramel maltiness ushers in the long-winded finish. Bottom Line: These drops are pretty much the best example of what small batching special barrels of scotch can achieve, making the high price all the more palatable. In the end, this is just delicious. 4. Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 25 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $472

The Whisky: This seaside whiskey spends over two decades mellowing in old bourbon barrels. For the last couple of years, the whisky rests in Spanish sherry oak before vatting, a touch of proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft vanilla cream and fresh creamed honey dance on the nose with a hint of dried mango and papaya seeds over a whisper of mulled wine spices, dark leathery stonefruit, and clam shells. Palate: The taste opens with a lush mix of creamy dark chocolate over vanilla buttercream with a spike toward sharp ginger, clove, and star anise with a hint of a toasted croissant with apricot jam and marmalade. Finish: The end has a deep malty spiced scone vibe over winter spiced dark chocolate, a hint of that creamy honey sweetness, and a clear sense of old sweet oak staves dipped in salted fig juice. Bottom Line: I just tried this and it’s awesome! The balance of dark fruit, rich spice, deep creaminess, and that fleeting whisper of salinity really helps this pour pop. If you’re looking for something that checks the best boxes on the whisky-tasting wheel, then this is the play. 2. Compass Box Ultramarine Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 51% Average Price: $442

The Whisky: This new bottling from Compass Box is part of the Extinct Blends Quartet. The blend is about 50% malt whiskies from Caol Ila and Glendullan distilleries and grain whiskies from Cameronbridge and Girvan distilleries and 50% malt and grain whiskies from seven other lots from all over Scotland. The end result is bottled as-is without coloring, filtration, or proofing. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of briny fruitiness on the nose with a sweet toffee candied malt, light pine varnish, and a hint of smoked pear and apple woods. Palate: The palate has a nuttiness that leans toward smoked pecans and marzipan with a light feel of minced meat pies cut with dark spices and just a whisper of vanilla that leads back to mild earthy peatiness with a whisper of smoked brisket fat. Finish: The end is all about stewed plums with a rum-raisin and winter spice feel. Bottom Line: This was the most “wow, that’s tasty” whisky I’ve had in a long time. It’s just super easy to drink while offering the biggest and most satisfying flavor profile. Yes, it’s a blended scotch, but who cares when it’s this good? 2. Springbank Aged 18 Years Campbeltown Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $449

The Whisky: Springbank 18 is a 50/50 single malt blend of whiskies that mellowed in both bourbon and sherry casks. The 18-year-old barrels are masterfully vatted, proofed, and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose feels like it’s viscous with hints of thick golden syrup next to a slight earthiness, floral honey, meaty dates, and ginger cake with caramel icing. Palate: The palate meanders through salted black licorice and walnut shells as smoked maple syrup leads to a mid-palate full of ripe and sweet red berries with a hint of the bramble underneath. Finish: The finish becomes creamy like a malted chocolate milkshake with pencil shavings and wet BBQ charcoal on the back end. Bottom Line: This is funky perfection. It’s familiar yet new. It’s deep yet understandable. It’s really just that good. It’s also a pretty insane show-off bottle to have on your bar cart given the rarity of these bottles. 1. Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 25 Years ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $493