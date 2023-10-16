When autumn arrives, some beer drinkers feel like it’s time to immediately crack open dark lagers, brown ales, stouts, and porters. But we all need a break from all that heaviness now and then. That’s where a nice session beer comes in this time of year — acting as a respite from the darker beers of fall.

A session beer isn’t a single style like a lager, IPA, or barrel-aged stout. It’s not a designation that comes with a set flavor profile. Instead, a session beer is simply an easy-drinking, usually refreshing, well-balanced beer. More than that, session beers are typically lower in alcohol than most other beers (so that you can down a few “in a session.” We’re talking usually 5% ABV or less (although some sneak just past that number).

To find some of the best examples of session beers for fall sipping, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a handful of well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their go-to session beers for fall. They were nice enough to let us in on their favorite easy-drinking pilsners, IPAs, English bitters, and more. Keep reading to see them all.

Lawson’s Finest Super Session Centennial IPA

Andrew Hueston, USBG bartender at El Vez in Philadelphia

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

I have to give this one to Lawson’s Super Session Centennial IPA. They used to change this recipe once in a while denoted by the # in the series which made things interesting. Now they have added it to their core list and honestly, I’m glad they did because they clearly picked their best recipe.

Tasting Notes:

Thanks to the liberal use of Centennial hops, even though this is a session IPA, it’s filled with citrus and floral notes that will scratch your IPA itch.

Firestone Walker Pivo Pils

Nick Purdy, president and founder at Wild Heaven Beer in Atlanta

ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

These days I’m always on the lookout for something with flavor that hits clean and crisp when it comes to a sessionable beer. One of my favorites is Firestone Walker’s Pivo.

Tasting Notes:

Reminiscent of great European beers but with a bold flavor that’s a hallmark of American craft brewing. This dry-hopped pilsner is crisp, floral, hoppy, and very drinkable.

Chuckanut Festbier Lager

Chad Henderson, head brewer and co-owner of NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte. North Carolina

ABV: 5%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Lower-ABV Festbiers. Despite their lower alcohol content, Festbiers often pack a flavorful punch. They offer a balance of malt sweetness and hop bitterness, providing a full-bodied taste without being overly heavy. The lighter nature also makes them highly refreshing, ideal for outdoor autumn celebrations. A great example is Chuckanut’s Festbier Lager. Brewed with Vienna malts, this crisp Marzen-style lager is a great sessionable choice for fall.

Tasting Notes:

This highly balanced fall beer is known for its nice mix of malt sweetness, floral hops, and crisp, refreshing finish.

Fuller’s London Pride

Shaun O’Sullivan, co-founder and brew master at 21st Amendment Brewing in San Francisco

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack

The Beer:

When it’s available – and it certainly is a hard find in some areas of the US – it would have to be Fuller’s London Pride. When I am in London, I often enjoy it at the Victoria Pub near Paddington Station with fish and chips.

Tasting Notes:

This imported English bitter (that’s not bitter, folks) has a malt balance and sweet light toffee aromas with its characteristic fruity notes and is on tap at a mere 4.1%.

Yards Brawler

George Hummel, grain master at My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer:

The guys at Yards were very smart when they named their ruby mild: Brawler. The British style doesn’t get much love on this side of the pond. And probably because the average craft brew consumer probably doesn’t want a ‘mild’ experience.

Tasting Notes:

Linguistics aside, this garnet-colored brew showcases malt. Notes of caramel, warm biscuits, and raisins are balanced with a gentle kiss of Golding hops.