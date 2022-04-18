Uncle Nearest 1820 Premium Single Barrel ABV: Varies Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: This yearly single barrel expression from Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler is one of the most beloved Tennessee whiskeys around. Eady Butler handpicks high-proof barrels that are aged a minimum of 11 years for this bottling. Each one is chosen to exemplify the beauty of Tennessee whiskey that’s drawn straight from the barrel. Tasting Notes: On the nose, there’s a matrix of dried fruits, Christmas spices, malty oatcakes, oily vanilla pods, subtle maple sweetness, and a hint of dark chocolate cut with subtle orange oils. The palate delivers with the fruits leaning more towards candied cherries with worn leather, more dark cacao (especially with a little water to help it bloom), and plenty of sweet oak. There’s a long and fulfilling linger to this sip that ushers in a final note of buttery popcorn and a very distant billow of sweet tobacco pipe smoke. Bottom Line: If you can get your hands on this one, it’s a gem. A rock or a little water really helps it come to life in the glass (and calm down those higher ABVs). Overall, I’d be shocked if this wasn’t among the best in class/show when those awards are announced later this spring. Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel ABV: 50% Average Price: $132 The Whiskey: These whiskeys for E.H. Taylor, Jr. are aged in the famed Warehouse C at Buffalo Trace from their mash bill no. 1. While the exact parameters of that bill are undisclosed, this is the same recipe as Eagle Rare, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and Stagg. In this case, the barrels are picked for their Taylor flavor profile and bottled one at a time with a slight touch of water to bring them down to bottled-in-bond proof. Tasting Notes: Dried dark fruits and a hint of vanilla wafers mingle with fig fruit leather, a touch of orchard wood, and a deep caramel on the nose. The palate holds onto those notes while layering in dark berry tobacco with sharp winter spices, new leather, and a singed cotton candy next to a cedar box filled with that tobacco. The finish lingers on your senses a while and leaves the spice behind for that dark, almost savory fruit note with an echo of blackberry Hostess pies next to soft leather pouches that have held chewy tobacco for decades and a final hint of old porch wicker in the middle of summer. Bottom Line: Goddamn, this is good bourbon. While this isn’t as elite (and over-inflated) as Elmer T. Lee, Blanton’s, Weller, or Pappy, it 100 percent lives up to the quality of those sibling brands from Buffalo Trace’s stills and rickhouses. Get this one while you still can.

Doc Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: Varies Average Price: $22 The Whiskey: This sourced whiskey is a bit of an outlier. The mash bill (from MGP of Indiana) is 51 percent corn, 45 percent wheat, and four percent malted barley. That makes this a supercharged wheated bourbon (most wheated bourbons are closer to ten to 20 percent wheat). The juice then ages for only three years before it’s bottled as-is by the blenders at Doc Whiskey. Tasting Notes (from the distiller): “Tasting Notes: Fruit, cream, vanilla. Aroma: Fruit, cream, and vanilla. Sweet fruit notes of the corn add complexity, making it overly sweet and creamy.” Bottom Line: Easily the most affordable entry on the list, not to mention the most wheat-forward, for any lover of wheated-bourbon (a category that includes such notables as Pappy, Maker’s Mark, and W.L. Weller), you almost can’t afford not to check this one out (provided you can get your hands on it). John J. Bowman Single Barrel Straight Bourbon ABV: 50% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: A. Smith Bowman Distillery — a sibling distillery to Buffalo Trace in Virginia — is renowned for bottling some of the boldest bourbons in the game. This release is a no-age-statement and undisclosed mash bill of Virginia whiskey that’s around 10 years old. The whiskey is just proofed to 100 proof with local spring water before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Pain au chocolate leads the way on the nose with chewy toffee candies, Granny Smith apple skins, rich vanilla pods, and a hint of sweet cedar planks rubbed with apple-cinnamon tobacco leaves. The palate is sweet and classic as dark Karo syrup leads toward heavy doses of vanilla in a crispy pecan waffle with a side of chocolate milkshake, dark fruit leather, figs, dates, and a hint of marzipan. The mid-palate amps up the leathery dark fruit sweetness then tumbles toward an almond-chocolate-toffee vibe on the end with a hint of oak, old leather, and figgy tobacco on the finish. Bottom Line: This is some good damn whiskey. It’s also so well priced that you can mix this into one hell of a Manhattan, Sazerac, or old fashioned. Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 60% Average Price: $34 The Whiskey: This Costco release is sourced from Sazerac’s other Kentucky distillery, Barton 1792 Distillery down in Bardstown, Kentucky. The whiskey in the bottle is very likely the same distillate/barrels as 1792 Full Proof, which won double gold as well from San Francisco this year. However, this is proofed down a tiny bit below that at 120 proof instead of 125 proof, adding some nuance to this release. Tasting Notes: This is, again, classic from top to bottom with a nose full of oily vanilla, thick caramel sauce, and a sense of almond shells by way of sweet oak with some dark fruit lingering in the background. The palate builds upon those promises with mulled wine-soaked cinnamon sticks, corn husks, nutmeg-heavy eggnog, creamy vanilla, a touch of dark cherry tobacco, and a dusting of dark chocolate powder. The finish brings it all together with a spicy/hot finish that’s part spicy chocolate pipe tobacco and part brandied cherry with an oaky base. Bottom Line: These are pretty fleeting but worth snagging (if you can). For one, it’s priced so well, especially since this is a one-liter bottle (instead of a standard 750ml bottle). Moreover, this is a just damn fine bourbon that works as well as a sipper as it does in cocktails.