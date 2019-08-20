These Bourbons Are Just Too Freaking Good To Mix Into Cocktails

Getty Image

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good bourbon-based cocktail. We can enjoy random variations on the Old Fashioned (bacon washed, anyone?) any day of the week. But we also understand the difference between mixing bourbons and sipping bourbons.

Obviously, sometimes these two levels overlap. But sometimes they really don’t. There are high-quality, long-matured bourbons that deserve to be sipped slowly with (at most) a single ice cube. A cocktail would only mask their flavors.

Like us, bartenders have strong opinions about sipping and mixing bourbons. Sure, they make their living mixing up whiskey sours, Manhattans, and mint juleps, but they also understand that some whiskeys should be enjoyed on their own without any other flavors interfering with the distiller’s hard work and technique. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their choices for bourbons that are just too good to pour into a cocktail.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep

Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York City

It is downright wrong to make a cocktail with anything in the Wild Turkey Master’s Keep collection. If you’re lucky enough to try any of this juice, you better savor it. Eddie Russell didn’t put his name on it for craps and giggles. It is exceptionally handcrafted, hand-selected, thoughtfully aged, and genuinely cared for.

This is some of the finest and most thought out whiskey in the world.