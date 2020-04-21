Sure, for the first few days (hell, even the first few weeks), being quarantined in our homes wasn’t so awful. We found a nice spot to work, made a little focaccia, and finally slowed the hell down. Our shelves were brimming with salty snacks and toilet paper. We could randomly have sex and take naps whenever we felt like it (though we woke up dreading missed Slack pings). But it’s been awhile. The snacks and TP are both running low. Our shelter in place partners are too annoyed with our breakfast dishes to stay horny. And the economic fears that marked the beginning of the shutdown have only been amplified. At least there’s still some booze left, right? Something hiding in the back of the liquor cabinet? With the quarantine rolling on, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to shout out the unexpected spirits they like to drink straight. Maybe you’ll get lucky and already have one of these on hand.

Coyote Sotol Durango View this post on Instagram #sotol # #triunfodeldesierto #destilado#artesanal #hechoenchihuahua#coyotesotol A post shared by Lorena Paredes (@lorecatarina) on Apr 6, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT Mazzarie Parker, bar manager of Maypop Restaurant in New Orleans I was recently introduced to sotol, which is a Mexican spirit made from the desert spoon plant. The flavors of this spirit are comparable to tequila and mezcal. Coyote Sotol Durango, produced by Alejandro Solís, is a great spirit for sipping. It’s kind of nutty on the nose and has a palate of herbs and slight smoke with a smooth finish. It’s exciting to see new and unique spirits emerging on our shelves that we get to try for the first time. If you’re like me, in quarantine trying new hobbies that you’ve never gotten around to, why not try a new spirit to sip like this one (if it’s familiar to you already, you’ve got me beat) while you learn to crochet? Tobaxiche Mezcal Jake Larowe, bar manager at Birds and Bees in Los Angeles Mezcal. It’s hard to pick a single brand since there are so many wonderful mezcals available in a variety of flavor profiles. I would recommend trying Tobaxiche or Tobala mezcals — which can have less heavy smoke flavor and more light fruity esters.