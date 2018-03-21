The Best Storytelling Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

iStockphoto

Podcasting has changed the way we tell and consume stories. Our devices have become the proverbial fire that we all gather around for warmth, comfort, a good yarn, and maybe a scare or two. We listen. We learn. We come back for more.

The ability to tell a good story is the backbone of a great pod. The great storytellers captivate us, make us laugh, cry, and help us find catharsis. So we thought we’d put together a list of some of our favorite storytelling podcasts out there. This list transcends classic genres like “true crime” or “history” because, well, storytelling transcends genre. Some of the below are stories about history. Some of them are personal tales of failure and redemption. Some of them relate crazy crimes. All are fascinating as hell.

THE MOTH

The Moth is the gold standard of great storytelling. The format is simple: People from all walks of life take to the stage to tell a five to ten-minute story. It’s succinct and engaging. Each podcast episode, also known as The Moth Radio Hour, is a collection of around five stories bundled around a theme.

You can jump in anywhere. Find a story that interests you and start listening. There will be laughs, inspiration, and maybe even a tear or two with each episode.

Listen on iTunes on The Moth Player.