Picking the right tequila as a base for a classic, flavorful Margarita might seem like a no-brainer. But it’s a little more complicated than simply staying away from the bottle shelf plastic handle. Do you want to go simple and pick a classic blanco, add an extra dimension with a cristalino, or evoke a smoother experience with a longer-matured reposado or añejo? Beau Huizinga, bartender at CHICA in Las Vegas believes that blanco is the sweet spot when it comes to Margarita bases. “Blanco tequila is best for a margarita because it is a great example of an agave spirit. It is unaged so it shows how green, grassy, and earthy a tequila can be. With great citrus notes it helps the fresh pressed lime juice and agave play a part in a great and simple cocktail.” Martin Guiterrez, bar manager at Joia Beach in Miami disagrees. “I prefer reposado tequila in my margarita because it is smoother,” he says. “To be reposado tequila, it needs to be aged for at least two months and up to twelve months in oak barrels. I usually lean toward spicy margaritas but prefer to stay away from anything sweet.” Since there seems to be a debate about which style (and brand) of tequila is the best base for a margarita, we decided to turn to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us their favorite tequilas to mix into Margaritas and why. Keep scrolling to see what they said. El Mayor Cristalino Damon Chilcott, bar lead at The Red Barber in Denver ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 The Tequila: El Mayor Cristalino tequila seamlessly blends the features of aged and unaged tequilas. While it undergoes aging like an añejo, it’s filtered to have the clear appearance of a blanco tequila. Tasting Notes: Its flavor profile encompasses the depth of an añejo, marked by notes of caramel, oak, and vanilla, while retaining the freshness of a blanco. This unique balance can give your margarita a distinct, richer flavor.

El Tesoro Blanco Aleksander Simic, bartender at Hutong in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $45 The Tequila: Margarita with El Tesoro Blanco Tequila is a must. When crafting the perfect margarita, we turn to the exceptional El Tesoro Blanco Tequila. You can count on El Tesoro to add a delightful twist to your classic Margarita. Tasting Notes: Its sweet and peppery notes, derived from fresh agave and white pepper, create a unique and outstanding flavor profile. Real Del Valle Blanco Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $25 The Tequila: Our Margarita at The Whistler uses Real Del Valle Blanco. It’s made with 100% Blue Weber agave and has no additives. You get a full and pure tequila flavor, which is exactly what you want in a margarita. Tasting Notes: It has great notes of roasted agave and papaya, which really come through when combined with fresh lime and orange liqueur. Casamigos Cristalino Tsuru Goto, food and beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $65 The Tequila: We’ve been playing with Casamigos Cristalino in our Margaritas. Cristalino is aged, giving it a bit more depth in flavor, but since it has also been charcoal filtered it takes off the harsh edge that you often have in a tequila blanco. Tasting Notes: This means we can use a more delicate agave and less citrus in the cocktail, giving you a more delicate and sippable Margarita that is a little less punchy and harsh. Real Azul Blanco Miguel Hernandez, CEO of Rreal Tacos in Atlanta ABV: 40% Average Price: Limited Availability The Tequila: For me I’d have to say Real Azul Blanco. In the Blanco you’ll notice the slight taste of sweet, cooked agave, honey, and herb as the flavor evolves with a pleasant taste on the palate. Tasting Notes: When you balance it with a bit of fresh lime juice, a premium orange liqueur, and a touch of agave, it provides you with a perfectly balanced Margarita. Teremana Blanco Resa Mueller, bartender at R&D Philly in Philadelphia ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Tequila: The most important thing to consider when choosing a tequila for a margarita is flavor profile. Ideally, you want clean and straightforward agave notes backed up by something that makes it a little interesting to play around with. I like to use Teremana Blanco. Tasting Notes: Teremana Blanco is crisp and citrusy with a hint of herbaceousness due to its small batch production methods that allow the character of the agave to really shine through. The resulting Margarita is one that will satisfy even the most stringent purist but has enough character to make it memorable. Espolon Reposado Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Tequila: At the current price, Espolon Reposado makes for a very refreshing Margarita that won’t break the bank account. Tasting Notes: Espolon has time and time again proven to be not only reliable, but extremely versatile with subtle notes of wood, vanilla, and amazing Blue Weber agave. 123 Certified Organic Tequila Reposado Alex Pisi, lead bartender at The Wells in Washington, DC ABV: 40% Average Price: $68 The Tequila: The best tequila for Margaritas is Tequila Numero 2 (123 tequila). Aged in white oak barrels for six months, it’s nuanced and complex enough to stand up well in a Margarita. Tasting Notes: It’s a reposado tequila with notes of vanilla and maple that allow you to hold back on the sugar without losing balance, adding complexity with deep earthy tones.