If you’re not a seasoned vodka drinker, you probably assume that most vodkas taste the same. Sure, there’s a general feeling that if it’s more expensive it will be less harsh, but the even larger perception is that good vodka doesn’t really have a flavor at all. That’s not exactly true, though. While there are vodkas that make a point of being flavorless — Skyy comes to mind — the various base ingredients (corn, potatoes, rye, and various other grains are all commonly used) and distinct distillation and filtration processes give the spirit a real profile worth exploring. To generalize a little more, higher-end or premium vodkas will have fewer congeners and harsh flavors and aromas because of the distillation process. High-end vodkas tend to be smooth and have more viscosity in the mouthfeel, less harsh burning (those ethanol flavor notes), and are often more flavorful. Low-end vodkas are harsh and are sometimes even watery with little to no aroma or flavor besides rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. This is why committed vodka drinkers are more willing to pay for premium products. But with a marketplace drenched in premium vodkas, how can you possibly find the best one? I selected eight of the most well-known, high-end vodkas and blindly nose and tasted each. I rated them on overall mouthfeel, aromas, and flavors, and how sippable each is. Keep reading to see how it all turned out. Today’s Lineup: Absolut Elyx

Grey Goose

Belvedere

CÎROC

Stolichnaya Elit

Ketel One

Chopin Potato

Crystal Head

Part 1: Premium Vodka Blind Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: The nose is surprisingly light on aromas. There is some vanilla and maybe some wheat, but not much else. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. That’s because the palate is creamy, soft, and filled with wheat, vanilla, caramel, licorice, and cracked black pepper. The finish is pleasantly warm and spicy. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with citrus and fruit but is otherwise lacking in aromas. Drinking it brings forth a ton of grape-like fruity flavors. It was very smooth, but there weren’t really any discernable flavors other than grapes. It’s fairly underwhelming. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: It all starts with a nose of lemon peels, honey, and light spices. The palate is extremely soft with an herbal flavor and light honey. While smooth, there aren’t a ton of notable flavors overall. Not a bad vodka, just not one with a ton of flavor. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nose is very neutral and soft with a ton of citrus peel, vanilla bean, honey, floral, and black pepper aromas. There’s more going on with the palate. There are notes of white chocolate, vanilla beans, wildflowers, candied almonds, and spicy rye. The finish is creamy yet peppery in the best possible way. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this vodka’s nose. There are notes of vanilla, cereal grains, wheat, and light spices. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of sweet cream, vanilla, candied almonds, and a ton of baking spices. The finish is sweet, soft, and pleasantly warm. It’s the kind of vodka you’ll want to drink over and over again. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: The nose has a ton of vanilla beans and light spices, but not much else. The palate has a little more going on with more vanilla and some corn sweetness, cracked black pepper, and other gentle spices. The finish is a warming mix of sweetness and spice. Overall, decent but nothing to write home about.

Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of cracked black pepper, cereal grains, vanilla, and gentle spices make for a very welcoming nose. Take one sip and you’ll be greeted with notes of peppery rye, sweet wheat, candied nuts, vanilla, and gentle floral flavors. The finish is creamy and very warming. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with grassy, earthy aromas as well as vanilla and orchard fruits. The palate is more of the same with more vanilla, grass, pears, and cracked black pepper. It’s creamy, sweet, and perfectly spicy. The finish is long, warming, and lingering with no harshness whatsoever. Part 2: The Rankings 8) Ketel One (Taste 3) ABV: 40% Average Price: $36 The Vodka: This Dutch vodka brand comes from the Nolet Distillery. It’s a 100% wheat-based vodka distilled in copper pot stills before being filtered over charcoal and resting in tile-line tanks. It’s known for its soft, easily mixable flavor profile. Bottom Line: This wheat-based vodka is known for its soft flavor profile. If that’s what you’re looking for, grab this one. If you’re looking for more flavor, look elsewhere. 7) CÎROC (Taste 2) ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Vodka: CÎROC is a trendy, premium vodka brand that’s most well-known for its relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Using a history of wine-making, this grape-based vodka is distilled five full times. It’s known for its easy-drinking, fruity flavor profile. Bottom Line: CÎROC is a popular name, especially if you prefer celebrity-adjacent brands. It’s not harsh by any degree. It’s just not at all exciting. 6) Crystal Head (Taste 6) ABV: 40% Average Price: $43 The Vodka: Not only is Crystal Head Vodka unique because it comes in a literally skull-shaped bottle, but this Canadian vodka brand was founded by actor Dan Aykroyd and artist John Alexander. Launched in 2008, it’s a four-time distilled, seven-times filtered corn-based vodka. Bottom Line: This vodka is as mellow and drinkable as you’d expect from a corn-based vodka. But, for the price, you might as well just buy Tito’s instead. 5) Stolichnaya Elit (Taste 1) ABV: 40% Average Price: $36 The Vodka: With a name like “Elit” this had better be an amazing vodka, right? It’s already made from the highest quality neutral grain spirit made from wheat and rye. But it’s the freeze filtration process that gives this vodka its creamy, complex, nuanced flavor profile. Bottom Line: The mix of wheat and rye and freeze filtering gives this vodka a creamy, almost velvety mouthfeel and a nice mix of softness and spice.