The Best Travel Gadgets For Any Trip, From Another City To Across The World

#Travel
and 04.24.18 1 hour ago

Unsplash

Whether you’re taking a road trip to a city a few states away or getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime, technology is a handy sidekick that makes traveling easier. The right choice of gear — from your bag to your phone charger — can make the difference between a happy journey and a nightmare on the road.

We’ve picked out the top accessories and items based on how easy they are to use, how they meet the needs of everyone from the casual traveler to the experienced vagabond, and how they help resolve minor pain points for wanderlusters. These gadgets and crucial pieces of gear will make it easier to get on a plane, keep your stuff handy, and get a decent rest. They’ll also bail you out if you get lost or stranded or… need to make bail.

Whether your journey is as smooth as Bahamian sand or hits a little turbulence, here are the best travel gadgets for getting out there right now, in 2018 and beyond.

Feeling generous? Check out our Travel Gift Guides — HERE and HERE!

1. The Aer Duffel Pack 2

Aer

As airlines have tightened rules and imposed strict limits, getting the right bag for your carry-on has become that much more important. Aer’s duffel pack, made of thick, hard-wearing nylon, will fit as a carry-on and has a huge amount of space. The back zippered pocket is perfect for laptops, tablets, and e-readers, while the main pocket has a shoe compartment and space for everything from a change of underwear and socks to a pile of books — with handy small zipper pockets on the side for tiny items.

It’s an excellent pick for your carry on and a great overnight bag for weekend warriors.

Buy It For $170

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSgadgetsGIFT GUIDESTRAVELtravel gear guide

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 6 hours ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 day ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 1 day ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP