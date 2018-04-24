Unsplash

Whether you’re taking a road trip to a city a few states away or getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime, technology is a handy sidekick that makes traveling easier. The right choice of gear — from your bag to your phone charger — can make the difference between a happy journey and a nightmare on the road.

We’ve picked out the top accessories and items based on how easy they are to use, how they meet the needs of everyone from the casual traveler to the experienced vagabond, and how they help resolve minor pain points for wanderlusters. These gadgets and crucial pieces of gear will make it easier to get on a plane, keep your stuff handy, and get a decent rest. They’ll also bail you out if you get lost or stranded or… need to make bail.

Whether your journey is as smooth as Bahamian sand or hits a little turbulence, here are the best travel gadgets for getting out there right now, in 2018 and beyond.

1. The Aer Duffel Pack 2

Aer

As airlines have tightened rules and imposed strict limits, getting the right bag for your carry-on has become that much more important. Aer’s duffel pack, made of thick, hard-wearing nylon, will fit as a carry-on and has a huge amount of space. The back zippered pocket is perfect for laptops, tablets, and e-readers, while the main pocket has a shoe compartment and space for everything from a change of underwear and socks to a pile of books — with handy small zipper pockets on the side for tiny items.

It’s an excellent pick for your carry on and a great overnight bag for weekend warriors.

