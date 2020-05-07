Travel has changed. Probably for a long, long time. We don’t know exactly how yet, but a seismic shift is both undeniable and inevitable. Listening to the folks who actually travel for a living is a good way to get a handle on what travel will look like and what travel will mean in a post-CVOID-19 reality. That’s where travel podcasts come into play. We’ve gathered a list of 30 (!) travel podcasts we vouch for below. This list isn’t comprehensive, but it’s one hell of a start — offering POVs from people all over the world. So let’s cut this preamble short and dive in. We’ve got a lot of ground to cover! Related: Check Out The 2020 UPROXX Travel Hot List