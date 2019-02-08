Unsplash

It’s hard to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day, whether it’s the first or the seventh or the fifteenth. This is why we stick to the same tried and true staples every year and manufacturers get away with making seven-foot teddy bears. It’s a least a little easier when your partner has hobbies and interests. Now you have a starting point. Travel! Cooking! Books!… Weed!

People who are into cannabis are always gonna be good with getting some bud — try strains like Sexxpot or Bruce Banner for extra good sexual healing. But that’s not a particularly creative gift. Instead, try to riff on your beloved’s interests while displaying your creativity.

Check out these fresh, fun options for your cannabis-smoking lover.

Jewelry

Just because a person likes to smoke a little herb doesn’t mean they want to be wearing the traditional marijuana leaf rendered in precious metals. Luckily, there are jewelers crafting gorgeous pieces using the THC molecule as a motif.

Jewelry company Made with Molecules offers a THC molecule necklace crafted by hand in sterling silver by scientist-turned-artist Raven Hanna, Ph.D. We kid you not, the necklaces are made using “Earth-friendly and people-friendly practices in a solar-powered sugarcane shack on the flank of Kilauea volcano.” In addition to feeling chuffed about choosing a lovely present, you can feel good knowing that a percentage of the purchase price is donated to environmental and science education nonprofit organizations.

You can buy the Made with Molecules necklace for $90.00.