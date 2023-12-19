When we think of a bargain, we think of the idea of value per dollar. Simply saying that something is cheap so it must be a bargain isn’t accurate. Cheap trash is still trash. Value per dollar is the concept of deciphering how much enjoyment and overall quality you’re getting from something for every dollar you spend. This can be applied to anything you buy — alcohol included.
Today, when it comes to value per dollar, we’re turning our attention to the divisive subject of vodka.
“I hate how much, well hate, vodka can get from some spirit enthusiasts and professionals,” says Bradley Stephens, USBG bartender at Cereus PDX in Portland, Oregon. “The delicate notes of flavor and aroma can wildly change from bottle to bottle, making choosing the right vodka for sipping and for certain cocktails a massive challenge.”
To find the best value vodka on the market, we turned once again to the professionals who bide their time behind the bar for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best value per dollar vodkas on the market. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Republic Restoratives Civic Vodka
Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $32
The Vodka:
Civic Vodka from Republic Restoratives has a great body that you don’t always see in corn vodkas. They distill it perfectly, and it comes off clean and fresh. You can drink it with soda, or it can add something extra to your basic espresso martini. At this price point, you can stock up for the holidays and your pockets will still be happy.
Tasting Notes:
The palate is loaded with corn sweetness, citrus peel, and a gentle floral flavor throughout, making it a surprisingly high-quality, sippable, mixable vodka.
Luksusowa Vodka
Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $17
The Vodka:
Luksusowa Vodka is made from Polish potatoes and works equally well in a martini or a bloody Mary. The price for this tripled distilled vodka is at rock bottom still. So, I’d recommend grabbing a bottle before it goes up.
Tasting Notes:
It’s creamy, sweet, and filled with flavors like caramelized sugar, vanilla, and buttery potatoes. It’s a great mixing vodka.
Super Gay Vodka
Anne Saunders, head bartender at The Kimpton Shane in Atlanta
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $27
The Vodka:
I have to talk about Super Gay vodka. Yonkers, New York’s only farm-to-disco vodka is smooth and strong, made from corn, organic, and ethically sourced. And a portion of the proceeds are donated to local LGBTQI+ organizations. Super good.
Tasting Notes:
Flavors like toffee, sweet corn, coconut, and light minerality, make this a unique, flavorful vodka you’ll want to add to your bar cart rotation.
Absolut Vodka
Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $20
The Vodka:
The best value-per-dollar vodka is Absolut. Absolut has always had a light charcoal note on the nose for me, along with a traditional “hospital-like” character, and that’s still true. But served straight up, the Swedish superstar is considerably sweeter than memory offers.
Tasting Notes:
The palate is loaded with brisk caramel notes to balance out its medicinal underpinnings. The finish is short, uncomplicated, and fresh with some grassy notes as well as hints of lemon, but it mostly offers a sweet, somewhat dessert-like feel.
Haku Vodka
Tsuru Goto, food & beverage manager at Society Cafe in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $29
The Vodka:
We encourage people to try Haku Vodka if they haven’t already. The Suntory blending team is award-winning and they did a great job with this vodka. If you compare it to other vodkas, it is a lot easier to drink as a sipper because it has a softer profile with a long finish.
Tasting Notes:
Herbal, botanical, and memorable, this vodka has notable flavors like lemon peel, sweet rice, and mint leaves.
Stoli Elit Vodka
José Medina Camacho, co-owner and mixologist of Adiõs in Birmingham, Alabama
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
The Vodka:
Stoli Elit. Not going to lie, don’t drink a ton of vodka. But Stoli Elit is like a delicious pre-bottled martini. Keep it in the freezer and pour some on ice with a citrus peel and it’s as easy and simple as that.
Tasting Notes:
There’s charcoal, vanilla, and some minerality on the nose. Drinking it reveals notes of vanilla, cracked black pepper, citrus, and light spices.
Cirrus Vodka
Tracy Javier, lead mixologist at VUE Rooftop at Hotel Washington in Washington DC
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $26
The Vodka:
Cirrus is a triple copper pot distilled potato vodka produced in Richmond, Virginia. I enjoy its creamy earthy mouthfeel and love to use it in my vodka cocktails. It’s great in a classic vodka martini with a twist.
Tasting Notes:
It’s a flavorful, creamy vodka that has a slight bit of vanilla notes that pair well with a nice vermouth. Add this vodka to your home bar. You’ll be glad you did.
Ketel One Vodka
Chris Cutjapan, general manager of Carbon Beach Club Restaurant in Malibu, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $19
The Vodka:
Ketel One is so clean, versatile, and not as expensive compared to other premium vodkas. It’s good, neat, on the rocks, or shaken. My go-to choice is drinking vodka. Distilled in the Netherlands, it’s made from 100% wheat and distilled in copper pot stills before being charcoal filtered, giving it a smooth, mellow flavor profile.
Tasting Notes:
Ketel One is very soft thanks to the use of wheat. The profile is sweet, sippable, and carried by notes of licorice, pepper, vanilla beans, and citrus peels.
Wodka Vodka
Nick Jackon, head bartender at The Rum House in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $12
The Vodka:
To look for value in vodka, it may be wise to check the well in your local cocktail bar as they tend to use higher quality liquors than a dive or chain restaurant. In a lot of cases, you will find Wodka, which offers good honest value based on a clean, no-frills, quality rye-based vodka that works well in cocktails.
Tasting Notes:
This vodka is centered on cracked black pepper, vanilla beans, and citrus peels, with a dry, memorable finish. It’s spicier than many of the vodkas on the market and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Grey Goose Vodka
Ena Kitanovikj, bartender at La Grande Boucherie in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $24
The Vodka:
Grey Goose vodka is distilled in the gastronomy capital of the world, France. It’s produced using the traditions of the Maître de Chai with only two ingredients – single-origin Picardie winter wheat and natural spring water.
Tasting Notes:
A nose of candied nuts, cereal grains, and peppery rye start everything off right. The palate is littered with wintry spices, peppery rye, and vanilla. The finish is a nice mix of sweetness and rye spice.