When we think of a bargain, we think of the idea of value per dollar. Simply saying that something is cheap so it must be a bargain isn’t accurate. Cheap trash is still trash. Value per dollar is the concept of deciphering how much enjoyment and overall quality you’re getting from something for every dollar you spend. This can be applied to anything you buy — alcohol included.

Today, when it comes to value per dollar, we’re turning our attention to the divisive subject of vodka.

“I hate how much, well hate, vodka can get from some spirit enthusiasts and professionals,” says Bradley Stephens, USBG bartender at Cereus PDX in Portland, Oregon. “The delicate notes of flavor and aroma can wildly change from bottle to bottle, making choosing the right vodka for sipping and for certain cocktails a massive challenge.”

To find the best value vodka on the market, we turned once again to the professionals who bide their time behind the bar for help. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us the best value per dollar vodkas on the market. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Republic Restoratives Civic Vodka

Jennifer Donegan, bar manager at Bar Pendry in Washington DC

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $32

The Vodka:

Civic Vodka from Republic Restoratives has a great body that you don’t always see in corn vodkas. They distill it perfectly, and it comes off clean and fresh. You can drink it with soda, or it can add something extra to your basic espresso martini. At this price point, you can stock up for the holidays and your pockets will still be happy.

Tasting Notes:

The palate is loaded with corn sweetness, citrus peel, and a gentle floral flavor throughout, making it a surprisingly high-quality, sippable, mixable vodka.

Luksusowa Vodka

Alex Barbatsis, bar director at The Whistler in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $17

The Vodka:

Luksusowa Vodka is made from Polish potatoes and works equally well in a martini or a bloody Mary. The price for this tripled distilled vodka is at rock bottom still. So, I’d recommend grabbing a bottle before it goes up.

Tasting Notes:

It’s creamy, sweet, and filled with flavors like caramelized sugar, vanilla, and buttery potatoes. It’s a great mixing vodka.

Super Gay Vodka

Anne Saunders, head bartender at The Kimpton Shane in Atlanta

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27

The Vodka:

I have to talk about Super Gay vodka. Yonkers, New York’s only farm-to-disco vodka is smooth and strong, made from corn, organic, and ethically sourced. And a portion of the proceeds are donated to local LGBTQI+ organizations. Super good.

Tasting Notes:

Flavors like toffee, sweet corn, coconut, and light minerality, make this a unique, flavorful vodka you’ll want to add to your bar cart rotation.

Absolut Vodka

Federico Doldi, food & beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20

The Vodka:

The best value-per-dollar vodka is Absolut. Absolut has always had a light charcoal note on the nose for me, along with a traditional “hospital-like” character, and that’s still true. But served straight up, the Swedish superstar is considerably sweeter than memory offers.

Tasting Notes:

The palate is loaded with brisk caramel notes to balance out its medicinal underpinnings. The finish is short, uncomplicated, and fresh with some grassy notes as well as hints of lemon, but it mostly offers a sweet, somewhat dessert-like feel.