Today is Veteran’s Day, which means almost every food establishment has some kind of deal, gift, or special for Veterans, active-duty military members, military spouses, and sometimes even deals for friends of veterans! This means if you yourself are a veteran or military personnel you definitely shouldn’t pay for a single meal today. In fact, you should go all out and take full advantage of every possible deal you can manage to fit in today, you deserve it.

If you’re a military friend, buy your pal a drink and give them a thank you. You might not agree with the US military-industrial complex and how it has shaped geopolitics, but we’re talking about the troops — people literally putting themselves in harm’s way for you. Heavy!

A quick reminder: Almost all of the deals on this list require proof of military service by way of flashing your military ID, so if we don’t explicitly mention it in the deal just assume you’re going to need it today.

Here are all the best Veteran’s Day food deals of 2019, get out there and get fed!

Applebee’s — Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu on Monday only.

We thank all of those who have served our country. Today, we invite all veterans and active duty military to enjoy a free meal on us. — Applebee's (@Applebees) November 11, 2019

Bonefish Grill — Active-duty and Veteran military members will receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an appetizer.

Boston Market — Boston Market is offering a free individual meal with the purchase of an individual meal and drink, you just need to show them this coupon. This deal isn’t exactly a Veteran’s Day deal, but it expires tomorrow and the graphic contains an American flag, so that’s something!