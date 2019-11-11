Here’s A 99% Off Deal On Domestic Flights For Veteran’s Day

Veteran’s Day is the official start of the travel sales season. Today marks the day that leads to deep deals on flights, hotels, and all-around travel throughout the next year. Next, we’ll have Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming in hot with the best deals until the post-holidays winter sales of January and February. In short, it’s time to start thinking about booking that dream vacay.

Case in point, Frontier Airlines is offering 99 percent off flights today to celebrate Veteran’s Day. That’s free flights, folks.

To take advantage of this deal you’ll need to book by 11:59 pm Eastern time tonight, November 11th. The discount applies to domestic one-way flights and nonstops to Canada and Puerto Rico on a select number of routes from sea to shining sea.

Luckily, if the route you want to fly isn’t covered by the 99 percent discount, Frontier is also offering a 75 percent discount on another long list of domestic, Canadian, and Puerto Rican one-way flights.

For the 99 percent discount, you’ll need to travel before November 25th of this year. For the 75 percent discount, you’ll need to travel between December 4th and 17th of 2019 — which, admittedly, is a small window to travel. But that doesn’t mean you can’t basically score a free flight this month if you act today. Just remember, you’ll still have to pay taxes and pay for a carry-on bag ($35). Use promo code “BOOKNOW” at check out to score the discounts.