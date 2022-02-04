18. The Capital City Bourbon Show The Podcast: The Capital City Bourbon Show is more than just another “bourbon” podcast. Host Luke Grabowski covers all things whiskey-related from, yes, bourbon to cocktails to booze in general. The show is interview-based (with some huge names in the industry) but always feels like you’re sitting down at a kitchen table to taste some whiskey and chat with friends. Where To Start: ‘Episode 1-17 – Bernie Lubbers (Heaven Hill Distillery)‘ is where to start. In fact, any episode with Heaven Hill’s Bernie Lubbers is going to be a great and educational listen. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 17. Film & Whiskey The Podcast: Lifelong friends Brad and Bob host a great mash-up podcast. Each week, they drop a new episode of Film & Whiskey wherein they review a classic movie alongside a bottle of whiskey. The whiskeys range from bourbons to scotches and everything in between and the films are always stone-cold classics. The thrust of the show really is the easy-going nature of the two hosts cutting it up about movies they love (or not) and the whiskeys that pair nicely with them (or not). Where To Start: ‘Chef / Rebel 100‘ is an easy entry point for the show. It’s a fun listen in that the movie they’re reviewing/watching is a quick and easy watch that leaves a lot of space to talk about food, flavors, and whiskey. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

16. Bourbon Showdown Podcast The Podcast: Comedian Jesse Jones hosts this deep dive podcast with a lot of humor and respect for whiskey (it’s a refreshing mix). Each episode of Bourbon Showdown Podcast finds Jones interviewing a big-name whiskey distiller, producer, or aficionado. It’s always a breezy and fun chat that’s never boring and deeply rewarding to listen to. Where To Start: ‘Ryan Perry – Heaven’s Door Whiskey‘ is where I’d jump in. It’s a great example of Jones’ style and offers a cool behind-the-scenes look at Bob Dylan’s famed whiskey brand (which we love and really isn’t a boring cash grab!). Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 15. Bourbon With Friends The Podcast: Hosts AJ, Paul, and Connor lead easy-going discussions about all things bourbon straight from Kentucky (and beyond). While Bourbon With Friends does center on bourbon and that world (with great interviews), recently they started stretching into great travel-related episodes from Ireland and Scotland. It’s a well-rounded show that’s growing, is what I’m getting at. Where To Start: ‘Woodinville Whiskey Co.‘ is a classic episode. Ariel Jahn of Woodinville drops in to talk all about Washington’s premiere distillery and how they’re shaking things up out there. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

14. Dram Fine The Podcast: Hosts Pamela Dobbin and Chelsey Belec created Dram Fine as a bridge of sorts between the world of whisky and whisky newbies. The show is very accessible, in that you don’t need any previous knowledge about whisky to enjoy the show — plus you won’t be inundated with an overwhelming amount of insider information. The show really is an easy listen for anyone looking to get into whisky more deeply or anyone looking for a fresh perspective with great interview guests, whisky reviews, and takes on the industry. Where To Start: ‘How I learned to stop worrying and love independent bottlers‘ finds Dobbin and Belec interviewing Douglas Laing Global ambassador Stuart Baxter about what independent bottlers actually do when sourcing and creating whisky. It’s damn near essential listening, especially if you’re a little shaky on what non-distiller producers get up to. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 13. Embellish Podcast The Podcast: John Hughes hosts the Embellish Podcast which, refreshingly, doesn’t have a whiskey-related name. Hughes generally hosts each episode solo with guests dropping in now and then. The thrust is a chat about the state of the industry, bottle reviews, and even whiskey travelogues. Where To Start: ‘Travel Log: North Carolina Whisk(e)y‘ focuses on Hughes’ trip to Fainting Goat Distillery in North Carolina. The episode is actually pretty outside the box for the general feel of the series but a good listen for Hughes’ style and a good place to get unique information about a less-talked-about section of American whiskey making. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

12. Whiskey Chats The Podcast: Whiskey Chats is hosted by Laurie O’Dwyer and has a pretty tight focus on all things Irish whiskey. O’Dwyer’s podcast ranges from in-depth and fun interviews with the people making Irish whiskey to the bar owners who are serving that tipple to his own musing on bottles, the industry, and whiskey in general. Where To Start: ‘My Chat with John O’Donovan from Irish Malts‘ is a great place to start. It’s a good introduction to both the podcast and what’s happening in Irish whiskey at the moment via the retail side of the business. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 11. Cask Chasers Podcast The Podcast: Cask Chasers is one of the most comprehensive whisk(e)y podcasts there is. Co-hosts Katie, Bobby, and Aaron are the crew, and their pod dives into pretty much every aspect of the world of whisk(e)y from all over the world through interviews with the people making, selling, and drinking the stuff all around the world. It’s always a blast to listen to and you’ll always come away from each episode having learned so much. Where To Start: ‘Cask Chasers Faves!‘ is where you want to jump in. It’s a fun listen as each co-host talks about their number one pour, amongst other things. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

10. Single Malt Matters The Podcast: Host Matt Drew has a clear focus with Single Malt Matters — American single malt whisk(e)y. Drew’s focus on all things American single malt makes for a very educational podcast listen. Drew pulls in some of the biggest names in the industry who are pushing American single malt in new directions while leaning into the style’s heritage. Where To Start: ‘Can identical barrels maturing right next to each other really taste THAT different? Episode 33‘ is the perfect spot to start. The episode finds Drew diving deep with Adam Polonski and Nora Ganley-Roper of Lost Lantern and Stephen Paul of Whiskey Del Bac about how two identical barrels can give completely different results. It’s a fascinating and fun listen all around. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 9. Inside Whisky The Podcast: Co-hosted by Manuel Hund, Miriam Kasus, and Martin Kasus (prepare yourself for German accents!), this is one of the best podcasts for Scotch whisky out there, full stop. Each episode is a deep dive into a different distillery around Scotland with an interview with an expert from that distillery. All of that adds up to this being one of the best pods for Scotch whisky knowledge while also feeling transportation from time to time, scratching that travel itch for Scotland. Not for nothing, but Inside Whisky also wins major points for the best podcast logo. Where To Start: ‘Inside Springbank with Nicole Lindsay‘ is that deep dive whisky podcast you’re looking for. The episode finds the hosts chatting with Springbank’s Marketing Manager about what makes the Campbeltown whisky so amazing and, well… Scottish. It’s a great listen about a phenomenal distillery that’ll leave you searching for bottles of Springbank every time you’re at the liquor store. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

8. Whiskey Neat The Podcast: Whiskey Neat is on the radio in Houston, but it’s really a podcast at its core. Hosted by Kristopher Hart (whiskey journalist and Managing Director at Houston Whiskey Social), the show is a great interview format podcast. Hart’s status in the industry means he gets to interview some of the biggest and coolest names both in making whiskey and people who love whiskey (especially celebrities). All of that adds up to a must-listen show if you’re even tangentially interested in the whiskey world. Where To Start: ‘Ep 161 Nicole Austin and the mystery of the Tennessee Bourbon‘ is a great example of Hart’s insider access but also his open-minded look at the world of whiskey (the conversation dives into old coding about Tennessee whiskey not being “bourbon” in order to dispel that misconception). The interview is also a great look into the work Nicole Austin is doing down in Tullahoma, Tennessee to push American whiskey forward. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 7. Dads Drinking Bourbon The Podcast: Dads Drinking Bourbon is pretty much essential listening if you’re into anything American whiskey related. The duo, John and Zeke, is based in Nashville and provides a great insight into the scene there — they know everybody. But it’s much more than just Tennessee whiskey and bourbon chat. There are great tasting notes/reviews, interviews, and insights into the state of the industry. This is a truly breezy and informative listen, every single time. Where To Start: ‘Interview: All things Wild Turkey with Joann Street‘ is the perfect jump-in point. Street, one of the youngest members of the Russell clan working today, drops in for a chat. The whole episode is like sitting in on old friends as they catch up and drink some serious bourbon. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

6. Bourbon Lens The Podcast: Bourbon Lens is hosted by yet another trio, Jake, Michael, and Scott. The hosts have a focus on Kentucky and bourbon but stretch their podcasting legs into all things whiskey from Ireland to Portland single malts to Texas bourbons to everything in between. The hook here is that the crew behind Bourbon Lens has excellent access to distilleries and bottlers all over the country (and especially Kentucky), which gives the listener a true insider’s view of these whiskey experiences. Where To Start: ‘159: Is Bottled in Bond Important to the Modern Bourbon Drinker?‘ is a great place to start as it focuses on the three hosts talking about bourbon semantics like “bottled in bond” and drinking reviewing cheap bottled in bond bourbons. It’s a great way to get to know the crew. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 5. WhiskyCast The Podcast: Famed whisk(e)y writer Mark Gillespie hosts WhiskyCast. Each episode is an insider’s look into the world of whisk(e)y from various regions all over the world. Some of the biggest names in the industry drop in for interviews and chats about their respective corners of that industry, making this pretty much a must-listen pod for any whiskey lover. Where To Start: ‘Climate Change’s Impact On Scotch Whisky‘ is a great entry point in that the episode really highlights how deep this podcast goes. Gillespie brings in a climate change researcher and distiller to speak about how that issue is going to not only impact the industry but the people who rely upon it for their livelihoods, alongside a broad news review covering everything from Diageo’s new Chinese distillery to EU trade tariffs on American whiskeys ending (for now). Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

4. Whisky Talk The Podcast: Richard Goslan, the editor of Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s magazine Unfiltered, hosts this deep dive whisky podcast. Due to Goslan’s high standing in the whisky community, he has access to the highest echelons of the scene. That, in turn, makes this an essential podcast for anyone looking to get deep info on Scotch whisky across the board. Where To Start: ‘Episode 31: Charlie MacLean MBE‘ is where to start. For one, MacLean is a legendary whisky writer, commentator, and personality who’s seen it all. He’s an amazing raconteur and that makes this episode a must, in general. Moreover, MacLean and Goslan have a really meaningful chat about the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, which might make you consider joining the prestigious club. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 3. The Fred Minnick Show The Podcast: The Fred Minnick Show is the gold standard of American whiskey knowledge and reviews, especially bourbon. Minnick — a much-lauded whiskey writer, historian, and curator — hosts one of the most popular podcasts on whiskey, full-stop. Minnick’s status in the industry also allows his show to really tap into big-name whiskey lovers to talk about their love of certain bourbons and whiskeys and taste them on the show with Minnick, which is always a good time. Where To Start: ‘Actor Jeffrey Wright | ‘Story Can Carve Through Misinformation’ | Uncle Nearest‘ is the perfect example of The Fred Minnick Show. In just under an hour, you’ll be lulled into a sense of ease as famed actor Jeffrey Wright talks with Minnick about Nearest Green, bourbon and Tennessee whiskey history, and Wright’s work with Fawn Weaver and Uncle Nearest in creating one of the hottest whiskey brands of the past couple of years. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

2. Whiskey Lore: The Interviews The Podcast: Whiskey Lore: The Interviews is hosted by author Drew Hannush (Whiskey Lore’s Travel Guide to Experiencing Kentucky Bourbon: Learn, Plan, Taste, Tour). Hannush’s podcast takes a deep dive into all things whiskey (from all over the world) through interviews with the most interesting people behind the scenes, stills, history, and whiskey we love. Where To Start: ‘Starward Whisky’s Founder Dave Vitale // Australian Whisky‘ is a great place to start. It’ll give you the perfect example of Hannush’s show and style while also giving you some seriously cool insight into Aussie whiskey from one of the region’s biggest names. Where To Listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox 1. Bourbon Pursuit The Podcast: Bourbon Pursuit is one of the most important American whiskey podcasts right now. Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil’s brand touches on both a podcast slate of several shows and, now, their own line of great whiskeys. Focusing on the podcasts, Coleman and Cecil record Whiskey Quickies which are 60-second bottle reviews, a weekly show where they welcome a guest (which has an introduction segment from Fred Minnick), another weekly show called “This Week in Bourbon” (which is just Coleman and Cecil going over the industry news from the week), and a semi-regular roundtable discussions with retailers, distillers, reviewers, and the Bourbon Pursuit team.