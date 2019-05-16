iStockphoto

Whiskey (or whisky) is a delicious distilled, aged spirit. If you’re a fan of this potent potable (shouts to Trebek!), you probably have your go-to brand. Maybe you’re an Irish whiskey fan and you carry the banner for Bushmills. Or perhaps you love bourbon and drink nothing besides Eagle Rare. Or maybe you’re a Scotch connoisseur and live and die with Glenmorangie.

Regardless of the brand you prefer, World Whisky Day (May 18th) is the perfect day to celebrate this truly global spirit. Since whiskey is made all over the world from Tennessee to Taiwan, we decided to ask bartenders to tell us which brand they’d drink if they could only imbibe one expression for the rest of their lives. Yes, that’s right. Just one bottle ’til the day they keel over, livers pickled.

Weller Antique 107

Buffalo Trace

John Stanton, beverage manager at Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Weller Antique 107 bourbon. It’s a wheated bourbon with a beautifully high proof and loads of unexpected flavors. It’s kind of a masterpiece and isn’t crazy expensive (though at this point, it’s ridiculously hard to find — years back, someone realized it had the same mash bill as the ludicrously popular Pappy Van Winkle, and then the bottles all vanished from the shelves).