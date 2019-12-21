Bartenders Tell Us The One Whiskey They Buy To Impress Friends And Family

One of the best things about the modern-day spirits marketplace is the fact that pretty much anywhere you live, you can find a shop that sells high-quality, reasonably priced whiskeys. At the dawn of the 2020s, you don’t have to take out a loan or go on a mythical quest to buy a great bottle of bourbon, rye, or Scotch. If you’re headed home for the holidays and you want to impress your friends and family with a great bottle of whiskey, you need not worry about the price tag. Price doesn’t even necessarily dictate if a bottle is great or not. You can spend over $100 or $30 and hit some very similar notes. Or you can buy a $300 bottle that tastes like every penny of that price. It’s more about perception, taste, and knowing what to buy. When Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia, visits his family, he likes to impress them by bringing a bottle of Evan Williams Black Label. “Evan Williams makes a wonderful and very affordable Bourbon,” he says. “My family likes a good deal and a good drink. With this bottle you get both.” Since we’re always willing to accept a little help on the topic of whiskey, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to bottle to impress friends or family.