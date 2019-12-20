The holidays are definitely a time for giving (and, if you’re lucky, receiving) gifts. Isn’t that the only reason we work so hard to stay on Santa or Hanukkah Harry’s good lists? We don’t do that out of the goodness of our hearts (since, like the Grinch, they’re likely two-sizes two small). We give a great present and (hopefully) get an equally great present in return. As with so many things in life, at UPROXX our go-to gift ideas often revolve around booze. Specifically, whiskey. Drew Hairston, beverage manager at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC agrees with us on this count. He also has a specific brand that he likes to gift to friends and family. “I love to give Blanton’s as a gift during the holidays, especially if the recipient is already a fan of the whiskey,” he says. “It’s a highly sought-after bottle and is pretty collectible due to the metal horses on the tops with different letters spelling out Blanton’s.” As we’ve shared all month, there are many different whiskey offerings perfectly suited for holiday-themed gift giving. We couldn’t possibly pick one ourselves though. That’s why we enlisted the help of some of our favorite bartenders.