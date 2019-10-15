If you didn’t realize it already, whiskey is a global spirit. Sure, plenty of go-to brands are all crowded into the same corner of Kentucky, but high-quality whiskeys are also made in Japan, Canada, Ireland, Scotland, France, and even Taiwan (as well as dozens of other countries around the globe). While there are plenty of highly-acclaimed distilleries here in the US, to truly enjoy this aged spirit we need to get out of our comfort zones and see what’s really out there.

“The snarky answer is to tell people, ‘go to Scotland, slowly rotate yourself 360 degrees, and pick the distillery that looks most exciting,’” says Trevor Alderson, bartender at Blue Smoke in New York City when posed with the question, “who makes the best whiskey outside of the US?” Alderson’s answer reveals a truism: The whole conundrum comes down to your interpretations and particular tastes. You are the curator of your own “best list.”

Still, a little help couldn’t hurt, so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite non-US whiskeys. Their answers ranged from Japan, to Scotland to Ireland and beyond. Check them out and travel your palate with the next bottle you buy!