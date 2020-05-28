Bartenders Shout Out The Best Whiskeys To Mix Into A Highball

When the weather warms up, many of us instantly grab for bottles of vodka, gin, tequila, and rum. We just assume that sunny, hot days were made for cocktails using these spirits. But, if we do that, we’re missing out on one of the best warm-weather refreshers ever invented: the whiskey highball.

So, what is a whiskey highball? The whiskey highball is a tall drink made with whiskey, ice, a lime wedge, and your choice of ginger ale, soda, water, seltzer, or pretty much any sparkling water you enjoy. It’s simple, delicious, and always refreshing, especially when the sun’s out.

You’d also be remised to forget to mention Japan when enjoying a whiskey highball. When many people think of this thirst-quenching drink, they’re thoughts instantly go to Japan. Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii opened a chain of whisky highball bars referred to as “Torys” all over Japan more than 60 years ago. In recent years, the Japanese version has seen a bit of a resurgence with Suntory Toki being the go-to whisky for true fans of the drink.

Since we’re all about broadening our horizons whenever possible, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to whiskeys to mix into a whisk(e)y highball.