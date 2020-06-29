We Asked Bartenders For The Best Whiskeys To Drink Outside This Summer

We plan to spend a lot of time outside this summer. Like a lot. It will be socially distanced and often with masks, but damn if we don’t need to get out of doors. Probably way more than any other summer of our collective adulthood thus far. We’re not coming in at dark, either. That’s when we’ll sit around a campfire pretending that we actually know how to play the guitar (not having an audience during the quarantine makes this easier). And while we strum, we’re going to enjoy the great outdoors with a glass of whiskey in hand. Not just any whiskey. Floral notes and easy sippers. Exciting expressions that don’t conjure any winter vibes. To pick the right expressions for the season, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best whiskeys to drink outside this summer.

Ardbeg Wee Beastie View this post on Instagram #scotch #scotchwhisky #islaysinglemalt #islay #islaywhisky #ardbeg #ardbegweebeastie #ardbegwhisky #ardbergwhiskey A post shared by Christopher Kijowski (@henrydavidthoreau) on Jun 21, 2020 at 3:48pm PDT Campfires deserve to be paired with a smoky whisky. There are few better at making peat smoked Scotch whiskies than Ardbeg. One of the Islay distillery’s newest offerings is the sweet and smoky Wee Beastie. It’s matured in ex-bourbon casks and Oloroso sherry butts, it’s full of caramel sweetness, subtly briny salt, and pleasing peat smoke. This one has the smoke but it’s not so overpowering as to overwhelm the senses.