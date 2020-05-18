It’s been a solid two months now that you’ve been stuck (mostly) at home. By this point, boredom is starting to set in big time — accented by about a half-dozen very valid fears with a hint of general malaise. You can only watch so much TV, play so many hours of video games, and stare blankly at your smart phone’s screen for so long before you get bored. And when you get bored… you snack. Oh, relax. We’re all coming out of quarantine grizzled, wisened, and prematurely gray. What’s wrong with a few extra Pringles pounds? But if you’re going to overeat, you should probably pair those salty, savory snacks with whiskey. (Yes, this is our solution to many of life’s problems.) The big question is which whiskeys should you sip while grazing? To answer that, we went to the pros. Here are the expressions some of our favorite bartenders told us to try with our snack foods.

Red Breast Irish Whiskey View this post on Instagram “The Usual” when I can’t decide what to drink @redbreastirishwhiskey is always a safe bet. . #redbreast #redbreastwhiskey12year #irishwhiskey #whiskeycollection #whiskeysouvenirs A post shared by WhiskeySouvenirs (@whiskeysouvenirs) on Apr 22, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT Peter Ruppert, beverage director at Short Stories in New York City As far as just having something to accompany snack food, Red Breast Irish Whiskey is a complex but still down to earth whiskey that just sort of fits itself into any occasion. Johnnie Walker Black Piero Procida, bartender at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles I’ll try not to do anything too over-complicated here. In other words, if you are being simple then stay simple — go with something like a blended Scotch, not only because it’s typically cheaper but also because there’s such a wide array of flavors in these whiskies. My personal favorite is Johnnie Walker Black. It’s not too expensive and it’s still a good quality scotch to enjoy with something like snacks. Blended scotches are slowly making a comeback and this one is incredibly versatile.