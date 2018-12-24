The Best Wine To Pair With Every Stage Of Your Christmas Meal

Getty Image

It’s Christmas Eve. Food, games, drinking, and merry-making are on the docket. Drunk uncles will abound. Carolers will maraud through the streets. This is the perfect time of year to let the wine flow as you deck those halls.

There’s a good chance you’ll be eating a lot of food today and through next week. To help you decide what to drink with all those rich, savory, and sweet delights, we thought we’d put together a wine pairing guide. This is about having a little fun, eating good food, being with friends, and making the job of playing host as pain-free as possible.

The below recommendations are wines we love but, overall, what we’re doing here is matching styles per course. If you can’t find a certain label we’ve cited here, it’s all good. Find a local bottle that hits the same theme or uses the same type of grape. It’s good to remember that, when it comes to pairing wine, if you dig it, drink it. There really aren’t any wrong answers.

THE “WELCOME TO THE PARTY” WINE — Francis Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blancs

Every great party or meal starts with a little bubbly. The effervescent wine is the perfect palate activator and offers you a chance for a nice headrush of fruity-yet-dry alcohol. Our recommendation is to go local when buying the fizzy stuff. While bringing a bottle of nice champagne is a baller move, you don’t have to spend that much on a bottle. Generally, you can get two bottles of sparkling wine from the U.S. for the price of one from France.

We’re picking Francis Coppola’s Sofia Blanc de Blancs white sparkling here. It’s a beautifully easy-to-drink bottle with plenty of dry fizz and bursts of bright fruit and florals. It also comes wrapped in festive cellophane, giving it a real holiday vibe.