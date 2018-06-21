How To Travel Responsibly In An Age Of Overtourism

Uproxx

Travel writers of the world rejoice! If our goal was to get people on the road, we’ve done the job. People are moving around this planet at unprecedented rates. They’re basking on beaches, exploring National Parks, and trekking to the farthest reaches of the globe. They’re sharing their homes via AirBnB, filling up campgrounds months ahead of time, and living in vans from South America to Swaziland. Cool, right?

In many way, yes. The idea of more and more people traveling — made possible through the constant lowering of airfares; inspired by scores of “influencers” (plus travel stars like Anthony Bourdain, Eddie Huang, and Action Bronson); and spurred on by our current emphasis on iconic experiences — is, in theory, the best of things. If travel is the natural enemy of bias (via the most fun type of exposure therapy ever invented), then more people traveling is exactly what we need right now. On the road, the importance of multi-culturalism is apparent in a million ways large and small every day.

But there is a downside to all this vagabonding: With the masses finding themselves drawn to a relatively standard list of destinations, crowds are choking out natural beauty, trampling ecosystems, and driving residents crazy. Already this summer, we’ve seen locals in Venice, Italy protesting cruise ships and Spaniards chaining themselves to tourist hot spots. Maya Bay on Thailand’s Phi Phi Leh island has shut down for four months to give its reefs some rest. In April, Boracay Island in the Philippines — a destination that’s seen a huge spike in tourism thanks to Instagram — shut down for six months, leaving much of the island jobless.

This isn’t simply an international issue, either. The US National Park System’s #FindYourPark campaign has been a smashing success both with local travelers and international tourists. As a result, Yellowstone rangers will spend their summer surveying guests in order to help the park make an overcrowding plan, while Zion has begun issuing warnings on big weekends and is looking at creating a daily visitor cap.

So what’s the intrepid spirit to do? Stop traveling all together? Obviously not. But with this issue affecting the economy, ecology, and public morale of destinations across the globe, it does need to be thoughtfully addressed. The good news is that traveling in more mindful ways is relatively simple and — if done right — more rewarding than following a well-trod path. Check out our three solutions for sustainable, responsible travel, below:

Maya Bay, in Thailand, saw a popularity boom with western travelers after the movie The Beach was released.

RULE 1: Know where you’re wanted and when you’re wanted

Unsplash

Maya Bay may be closed, but Thailand is literally teeming with islands. Hell, the actual island that the movie The Beach was based on was #1 on our “Best Islands on Earth” list, and it’s not nearly so overcrowded. You think the only cool patch of sand in the country is the one where Leo hung out? No chance. The conditions for crystalline water and white sand have left the traveler with endless options in Thailand and most of those islands actually want more tourists to help support local economies. The same goes for the Philippines, the Maldives, and the eastern reaches of the Indonesian chain.

When you plan your trips, think about what truly interests you. If you want to see the Cinque Terre in Italy for the pastel buildings contrasting the rugged coastline, then fine… you probably need to see the actual villages of the Cinque Terre. But if you’ve dragged yourself through day after day of office drudgery with fantasies of finding a smalltown osteria, you have a lot of options. In fact, you can find better restaurants outside of heavily touristed cities, where flavors and preparations will be more authentic and less profit-driven. The Cinque Terre is amazing, but it’s damn sure not quaint. If you’re looking for the charm of a small Italian village by the sea, you’ve got a whole lot of options.

Speaking of the Cinque Terre, officials in the region have decided to issue travel permits — so that tour buses aren’t all swamping the individual villages at the same times. But it doesn’t get quite so inundated in September, after the summer tourism explosion dies down. May is also a great month to visit. Early October and late April work too. These “shoulder season” dates still have some great weather and they’re mellow enough that the locals will actually be excited to see you… which is sort of the point.

Europe in September, East Africa in November, Australia’s east coast in March… you could literally plan an around the world trip based just on shoulder seasons (I did exactly that in 2007). The benefits are endless: Prices are lower, crowds are thinned, and locals are happy to see you. Sure, September may feel like a trickier time to take off work for a week than July, but that’s a trap. It’s your vacation — take it when you want.