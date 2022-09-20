Bourbon & Beyond
Bourbon and Beyond/UPROXX
Life

These Photos From This Year’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival Will Have You Booking Tickets For Next Year

InstagramLife Writer

Last weekend, the Bourbon & Beyond Festival came to Louisville, Kentucky, and the city is still nursing a collective hangover. The fest married hard, classic, and country rock bands with everything bourbon in the heart of Bourbon Country. There were hosted whiskey panels with live tastings with the likes of Julian van Winkle (Pappy), Freddie Noe (Beam), and Trey Zoeller (Jefferson’s), just to name a few. And yes, they were pouring Pappy for the crowd at the Van Winkle panel.

Even though bourbon was the focus, there was still a great lineup of podcasts, food, and music (of course). I was lucky enough to attend two of the four days of the festival this year. There was some serious food on display with local chefs like Ed Lee (of Top Chef fame) mixing it up on stage and in the audience. There were about a gazillion different whiskey tents with all the brown juice you could ever want. There were great hang-out spots like the Zelle tent where multi-course dinners were served and small and intimate shows took place. It was a rollicking event with plenty of places to eat, drink, be merry, and even chill while listening to great live tunes.

Below, I’ve compiled some photos to give you the vibe of this year’s fest. I’m covering food, whiskey, the scene, and the music. Hopefully, these pics will inspire you to book a trip to Louisville next year to enjoy it all yourself!

The Food

Bourbon & Beyond Food
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Yvonne Gougelet
Bourbon & Beyond Food
Yvonne Gougelet

The Whiskey

Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker

The Scene

Bourbon & Beyond
Lexie Alley
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond
Yvonne Gougelet
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker

The Music

Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Steve Trasher
Bourbon & Beyond
Nathan Zucker
