Here Are The Bourbons That Bartenders Tell Their Friends About

We write about bourbon a lot. We have our favorite bottles by price, value, and mash bill. That’s not to say we don’t absolutely love scotch, rye, Japanese whisky, and pretty much every other spirit from vodka to rum. We do. But we always seem to return to the honeyed notes of a well-made bourbon. It’s the whiskey style we talk about the most with our friends, especially as fall settles in. The same goes for bartenders. But which bourbons do barkeeps recommend to their pals? Antonio Lumbrazo, bartender at Richard’s in Chicago opts for a hard-to-find classic. “Van Winkle Special Reserve 10-Year,” he says. “It’s hard to find these days. I remember when it wasn’t and what times I had. The best whisky ever.” While Lumbrazo has pretty expensive tastes, other bartenders are prone to recommending more affordable expressions. Check out their picks below.