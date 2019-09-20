We Asked Brewers To Name The One Perfect Beer For Fall

What makes a perfect fall beer? Is it a malty and refreshing, highly drinkable Märzen? How about a rich brown ale? Maybe, if you’re like us, you like to climb out of the summery IPA pool and dive headfirst into the world of darker stouts and porters. If you’re still enjoying the last warm evenings by sitting around a roaring fire, you might want to up the smoke ante and grab for a seasonally appropriate smoked beer. That is… if you think you’re up for it.

“Smoked beer is definitely an acquired taste, and a lot of the beer drinking public can’t get past something that smells like a campfire,” says Erik Norsen, head brewer at Wagner Valley Brewing Co. “It is something that I only ever make three barrels of, while our brewhouse is twenty barrels.”

Regardless of your taste, autumn has a seasonal beer perfect for you. But picking “the one” isn’t an easy task. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their one perfect beer for fall.