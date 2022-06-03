A Complete Guide To Driving the California Coast Solo in 2022

Is there anything as quintessentially American as a road trip along the California Coast? Consistently immortalized in movies and TV, it is on nearly everyone’s travel bucket list. Everyone that I want to know anyways. Just a six-hour drive winds you through beaches, mountains, forests, and awe-inspiring cliffs all along the winding Highway 1 between Los Angeles and San Francisco. It’s stunning. I’ve driven the Cali coast in its entirety multiple times – all solo – and while I imagine it is an amazing trip to take with a partner, friend, or family, there is something freeing about being on the open road alone. Whether you’re solo or not, it helps to have a guide. With that aim, I’m laying out my full guide to driving the California coast in 2022.

Start in LA View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 (@emilyventures) I’d recommend starting your trip either in Los Angeles or San Francisco and traveling to the other. Of course, this isn’t the full coast, but the just six-hour drive can easily fill an entire week or more. I have traveled both ways, with my last trip starting in LA. I chose it as a starting point mostly because flights are usually fairly cheap and easy from many other domestic locations, and the rental car process has always been smooth for me. If you love beaches, consider starting a tad further south — down in San Diego — and doing a few beach days before heading north. Solo Traveler Tip: Rental cars are expensive and scarce already, add to that a usually higher fee for one-way rentals and it clearly pays to do your research in advance before any other bookings. The flights and accommodations can be moved around much easier. Stop 1: Channel Islands National Park