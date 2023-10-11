California has just taken your Skittles away! NEWSOM JUST SAID “F*CK TASTING THE RAINBOW!”

Only… not really. In fact not at all. Not even kinda.

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 418 into law which will prohibit food products from being manufactured, sold, delivered, distributed, held, or offered for sale in California if they contain the chemicals brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, or Red Dye 3.

Oh no, those happen to be all of my personal favorites!

This move puts thousands of products, including cereals, sodas, and candies at risk. Ironically, Skittles is not one of those candies. But this is a big deal because of the sheer population of California which, according to the last US census in 2021, consists of 39,237,836 people (that’s a big market!), which likely means this bill will affect you even if you live outside of the state.

The likelihood of us living in a world where thousands of food products are simply not sold in California is unlikely, meaning this will directly affect all cereals, sodas, and candies that contain the four chemicals. So why is this bill known as the Skittles ban and what does this mean for your favorite snacks and candies?

Let’s break it down.