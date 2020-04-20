These Weed-Centric Livestreams Are Perfect For Your Socially-Distanced 4/20

Just because countrywide COVID-19 safety measures have put an end to all of our favorite annual festivals this year, doesn’t mean the virus can take 4/20 away from us. Smoking weed is a social act, something best experienced with a couple of friends at your side; and while we wouldn’t suggest breaking social distancing rules and meeting up with your friends to swap spit and pass a bowl, we still don’t think you should spend this year’s 4/20 alone. If you’re living with housemates who don’t partake and you don’t want to smoke solo, tune-in to one of these six livestreams — ready to help you celebrate 4/20 in real-time with live performances from weed-loving comedians and musicians, virtual smoke-sessions, and interactive giveaways. Pull up a chair, place a towel under the crack of your door, and light up for the world’s first virtual 4/20. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our 4/20 deals list so you can re-up your supply on the cheap.