Captain Morgan And Adam Devine Want To Help You Throw A Holiday Party

If Adam DeVine is anything like Adam DeMamp — the version of himself he played on Workaholics — then the winner of this contest is about to have quite the “rager” on their hands. Captain Morgan is teaming up with Adam DeVine to crash the house party of one lucky winner by turning it into what they’re calling a “Captain’s Night In.”

Imagine your home decked out in Christmas lights, supplied with food and snacks, ugly captain-themed holiday sweaters on hand, and a life-sized snow globe (because of course), all hosted by the cheerful face of Adam DeVine. Getting drunk in an ugly sweater while “that bro from Workaholics” does some funny shit in a giant snow globe already sounds like one of those weird “am I drunk or dreaming?” moments that one finds themselves in during the holiday party season.

In order to win, a party thrower of legal drinking age must follow Captain Morgan’s Instagram account and leave a comment explaining why Adam and the Captain need to crash their party, finishing with the hashtag #CaptainsNightInContest. What makes a winner? We aren’t sure, so get creative with your pitch, couldn’t hurt to flex some of that DeVine super-fan knowledge you’ve been storing up though.

“With all the house parties happening this season, I challenge all my festive fans to give us the best reasons for coming to their holiday soiree because I’ve got my ugly sweater and frosted cookies ready,” said Adam in a press release, let’s just hope DeVine doesn’t go full DeMamp, or we’ll have to seriously question the origins of the frosting on those cookies.

The contest ends today at 11:59 p.m. ET, you can only post one entry per person, spamming will lead to your automatic disqualification. Check out the full contest details here. Good luck!