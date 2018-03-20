Kick Off Spring Right With This Week’s Best Cheap Flights & Tours

Uproxx/Shutterstock

April is just around the corner and that means we’re full on into spring now. That also means summer is right around the corner. It’s time to start planning for travel or maybe even taking some last minute adventures, before the summer price hike kicks in. Either way, it’s time for some spring fun and cheap flights.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Secret Flying has some great deals today from all over America to all over this world of ours. If you’re feeling the desert blues, Albuquerque to Hawaii is going for $348 roundtrip right now on American Airlines. Likewise, you can snag a trip from Phoenix to Shanghai for a super cheap $481 roundtrip.

If you’re on the east coast and looking to leave this long-lasting winter weather behind, there’s a roundtrip from Philly to Medellin, Columbia for only $335. That’s a steal for a trip all the way to South America.

