If you haven’t yet planned where you’ll be or who you’ll be locking lips — or eyes… or more — with at midnight on NYE, don’t fret. It’s never too late to send New Year’s Eve last minute. In fact, last-minute sends only serve to thicken the plot. Let chaos reign as the ball drops!
But first…
You should know that this list of cheap holiday flights does not include NYC. Believe it or not, the U.S. is full of epic NYE celebrations that don’t include wearing diapers in Time Square. (Yes, people legitimately wear Depends so they don’t have to leave their friends and lose their spot for the big ball drop… weird… not v. sexy…)
Anyways, whether you’re boo’d up, rolling with a squad, or hoping to meet the love of your life in a cozy economy seat on Frontier; a fresh NYE celebration is on the horizon for you. All you have to do is book your cheap, last-minute NYE flight and kiss 2023 goodbye (for better or worse). We’ve rounded up some of the best NYE cities and spots that aren’t Time Square, and made sure all flights are non-stop!
Some things can actually be this easy.
FLY NON-STOP TO: MIAMI (MIA)
The party never stops in Miami. Ringing in 2024 on a mega-yacht sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it?
You can watch Miami’s festive fireworks show on the water or from South Beach or Bayfront Park, club hop from Brickell to Club Space, bop around hotel parties, or have a boujee wine and dine night. In Miami, it’s best to just see where the night takes you… It certainly won’t be boring.
From Atlanta (ATL) $137
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From Philadelphia (PHL) $230
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit
From Houston (IAH) $380
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit
FLY NON-STOP TO: Denver (DEN)
Get a mile high in the Mile High City, or whatever…
Denver is fun, and full of bomb food and music venues. There’s Decadence, Denver’s annual NYE massive, classy soirees, cabarets, dinner parties, and plenty of trendy cocktail bars around Union Station. You don’t need to plan much to have a good time in Denver on New Year’s Eve. Or any day, for that matter.
From Little Rock Arkansas (LIT) $247
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From Salt Lake City (SLC) $141
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From Seattle (SEA) $318
Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Google Flights or Delta
FLY NON-STOP TO: New Orleans (MSY)
Fuck a ball, we’re dropping a fleur-de-lis. And we’re doing it with a powdery beignet in one hand and a Sazerac cocktail in the other. But really, NYE in New Orleans has something for everyone: the wild party on Bourbon Street, the swanky jazz clubs and restaurants, DJs playing just about everywhere, and the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen putting along the river giving you a view of it all.
From Houston (IAH) $121
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit
From Atlanta (ATL) $148
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit
From Los Angeles (LAX) $423
Dec. 29 – Jan. 4
Google Flights or Spirit
FLY NON-STOP TO: Niagara Falls (BUF)
Niagara Falls is one of the most unique NYE destinations in the country. The waters glow in a spectacle of lights and fireworks launch off from both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the falls, free for all.
Full transparency: Niagara Falls is best appreciated on the Canadian side of the border. You can cross into Niagara Falls, Ontario via Rainbow Bridge from downtown Niagara Falls, New York with the pedestrian bridge. You can spend just a few hours or your whole NYE getaway in Ontario… Just don’t forget your passport!
From Southwest Florida (RSW) $146
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google flights or Frontier
From Los Angeles (LAX) $508
Dec. 28 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or JetBlue
From Virginia (DCA) $381
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or American Airlines
FLY NON-STOP TO: Las Vegas (LAS)
I mean… Between Sin City’s resident DJs like Kaskade and Chris Lake, a top selection of world-renowned chefs and mixologists, and 24/7 temptation for shenanigans… Las Vegas is an NYE stronghold.
In fact, partiers shut down the entire Las Vegas strip every New Year’s Eve, transforming it into one giant sea of “what happens in Vegas…”.
From Salt Lake City (SLC) $98
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From Denver (DEN) $224
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From Seattle (SEA) $238
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit
FLY NON-STOP TO: Nashville (BNA)
Drop into Music City’s elevated downtown dining scene, watch the “Music Note Drop” from a stylish rooftop bar on Broadway, or boogie in the crowd at one of Nashville’s multiple large-scale watch parties and concerts! All the makings for a supreme last-minute NYE celebration, no doubt.
Not to mention the guest DJ at this year’s Nashville’s BIG Bash is the new mayor, who’s lined up to play a mini set for this true city of music.
From Orlando, Florida (MCO) $117
Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier
From New Jersey (EWR) $225
Dec. 29 – Jan 3
Google Flights or Spirit
From Los Angeles (LAX) $377
Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Google Flights or Spirit