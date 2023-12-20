Last Minute Cheap Flights NYE
Cheap Non-Stop Flights For Your Last Minute NYE Celebrations

by: Uproxx authors

If you haven’t yet planned where you’ll be or who you’ll be locking lips — or eyes… or more — with at midnight on NYE, don’t fret. It’s never too late to send New Year’s Eve last minute. In fact, last-minute sends only serve to thicken the plot. Let chaos reign as the ball drops!

But first…

You should know that this list of cheap holiday flights does not include NYC. Believe it or not, the U.S. is full of epic NYE celebrations that don’t include wearing diapers in Time Square. (Yes, people legitimately wear Depends so they don’t have to leave their friends and lose their spot for the big ball drop… weird… not v. sexy…)

Anyways, whether you’re boo’d up, rolling with a squad, or hoping to meet the love of your life in a cozy economy seat on Frontier; a fresh NYE celebration is on the horizon for you. All you have to do is book your cheap, last-minute NYE flight and kiss 2023 goodbye (for better or worse). We’ve rounded up some of the best NYE cities and spots that aren’t Time Square, and made sure all flights are non-stop!

Some things can actually be this easy.

FLY NON-STOP TO: MIAMI (MIA)

NYE Cheap Flights Last Minute
ClubSpace

The party never stops in Miami. Ringing in 2024 on a mega-yacht sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it?

You can watch Miami’s festive fireworks show on the water or from South Beach or Bayfront Park, club hop from Brickell to Club Space, bop around hotel parties, or have a boujee wine and dine night. In Miami, it’s best to just see where the night takes you… It certainly won’t be boring.

From Atlanta (ATL) $137

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From Philadelphia (PHL) $230

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit

From Houston (IAH) $380

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit

FLY NON-STOP TO: Denver (DEN)

NYE Cheap Flights Last minute
Melanie Gordon

Get a mile high in the Mile High City, or whatever…

Denver is fun, and full of bomb food and music venues. There’s Decadence, Denver’s annual NYE massive, classy soirees, cabarets, dinner parties, and plenty of trendy cocktail bars around Union Station. You don’t need to plan much to have a good time in Denver on New Year’s Eve. Or any day, for that matter.

From Little Rock Arkansas (LIT) $247

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From Salt Lake City (SLC) $141

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From Seattle (SEA) $318

Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Google Flights or Delta

FLY NON-STOP TO: New Orleans (MSY)

NYE Cheap Flights
Let

Fuck a ball, we’re dropping a fleur-de-lis. And we’re doing it with a powdery beignet in one hand and a Sazerac cocktail in the other. But really, NYE in New Orleans has something for everyone: the wild party on Bourbon Street, the swanky jazz clubs and restaurants, DJs playing just about everywhere, and the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen putting along the river giving you a view of it all.

From Houston (IAH) $121

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit

From Atlanta (ATL) $148

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit

From Los Angeles (LAX) $423

Dec. 29 – Jan. 4
Google Flights or Spirit

FLY NON-STOP TO: Niagara Falls (BUF)

NYE Cheap Flights
Niagara Parks

Niagara Falls is one of the most unique NYE destinations in the country. The waters glow in a spectacle of lights and fireworks launch off from both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the falls, free for all.

Full transparency: Niagara Falls is best appreciated on the Canadian side of the border. You can cross into Niagara Falls, Ontario via Rainbow Bridge from downtown Niagara Falls, New York with the pedestrian bridge. You can spend just a few hours or your whole NYE getaway in Ontario… Just don’t forget your passport!

From Southwest Florida (RSW) $146

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google flights or Frontier

From Los Angeles (LAX) $508

Dec. 28 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or JetBlue

From Virginia (DCA) $381

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or American Airlines

FLY NON-STOP TO: Las Vegas (LAS)

NYE Cheap Flights
Vegas Experience

I mean… Between Sin City’s resident DJs like Kaskade and Chris Lake, a top selection of world-renowned chefs and mixologists, and 24/7 temptation for shenanigans… Las Vegas is an NYE stronghold.

In fact, partiers shut down the entire Las Vegas strip every New Year’s Eve, transforming it into one giant sea of “what happens in Vegas…”.

From Salt Lake City (SLC) $98

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From Denver (DEN) $224

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From Seattle (SEA) $238

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Spirit

FLY NON-STOP TO: Nashville (BNA)

NYE Cheap Flights
Unsplash

Drop into Music City’s elevated downtown dining scene, watch the “Music Note Drop” from a stylish rooftop bar on Broadway, or boogie in the crowd at one of Nashville’s multiple large-scale watch parties and concerts! All the makings for a supreme last-minute NYE celebration, no doubt.

Not to mention the guest DJ at this year’s Nashville’s BIG Bash is the new mayor, who’s lined up to play a mini set for this true city of music.

From Orlando, Florida (MCO) $117

Dec. 29 – Jan. 3
Google Flights or Frontier

From New Jersey (EWR) $225

Dec. 29 – Jan 3
Google Flights or Spirit

From Los Angeles (LAX) $377

Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Google Flights or Spirit

