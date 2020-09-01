The New Season Of ‘Chef’s Table’ Offers An In-Depth Exploration Of BBQ

Chef’s Table is back. The latest season of the now-iconic Netflix series is a departure from the previous iterations. First, it’s much shorter, clocking in at only four 45-minutes episodes. Second, the show has a laser focus on a single genre of the culinary world: BBQ. Though, a few people — who probably like to call themselves “purists” — will argue if all the food depicted in the series four episodes is “barbecue.”

The new episodes feel like a reset of sorts for the series. The shortened format really allows the episodes to have a complete feel, even an overall arc. Episode one highlights Texas Hill Country’s Snow’s BBQ before veering into the very high-end world of chef Lennox Hastie in Sydney. The show then returns for some Carolina whole hog BBQ with one of America’s biggest BBQ stars right now, Rodney Scott. Finally, the series ends on the Yucatan Peninsula with Indigenous chef and icon Rosalia Chay Chuc. She takes us back to the origins of barbecue in a way that’s rarely been seen on American television with an uncompromising Indigenous POV that shuns the colonial lens.

That last episode is why this season is worth the watch. Finally, we’re starting to see and learn about food from the people we stole a lot of our foodways from. It’s both refreshing and amazingly edifying. Yes, there are two classic episodes of mouth-watering modern BBQ experiences in Texas and South Carolina that entice the soul. But what David Gelb (the showrunner) and his international and diverse crew have done is take the time to ask the hard questions about where this food comes from and how it got to where it is today.

The two defining episodes of the new series are about extraordinary women. The season opener is an unexpected tear-jerker that’s about BBQ legend Tootsie Tomanetz, a pitmaster who’s still shoveling coals in the wee hours of the morning at 85-years-old. If you’re even tangentially aware of Texas BBQ, you’ll have heard of Tootsie and Snow’s BBQ. It’s the sort of place that locals go to while the tourists line up Franklin’s (though Snow’s gets plenty of wayfarers these days too).

The beauty of this episode is that it takes the time to let Tomanetz tell her story, her failures, her triumphs in her own way. At the same time, she’s shoveling those hot coals, mixing up beans, poking at chicken and pork, and working hard. This episode feels like Gelb and Co. have taken all the criticism they’ve received from the never-woke-enough world of food critics and said, “We get it. We care about representation in food too.” Then they break your heart with Tomanetz’s story of loss and endless hard work all to make the perfect plate of BBQ for her neighbors and friends. Yes, I cried more than once during this episode. And yes, I feel rather daft saying that a goddamn food show made me cry but here we are (again).

The show truly shines as a beacon for something new and, dare we say, revolutionary during the final episode with Rosalia Chay Chuc. Rosalia is Mayan. She’s the steward of Mayan Yucatan cuisine that reaches back millennia and has been perverted and contorted through colonialization by the Spanish primarily, but also the French, English, and Germans over the centuries.

This point is made painfully clear early in the episode when Rosalia recalls that when she was a child her father made her learn to speak Spanish even though she only wanted to speak Yucatecan Mayan. She remembers her father telling her that if she wants to survive in the world, she needs to speak the language of her colonizers, Spanish. Yup, I teared up again. As someone who’s barred by history from learning the language of my father (Twana), this moment hit me like a ton of bricks.