Here’s Where To Get Free Food And Drinks For Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is finally upon us — the carne asada is marinating and the Mexican lagers are on ice. Though you’re probably primed to celebrate, maybe you’re not entirely sure what makes May 5th a big holiday. Why are we drinking margaritas, Palomas, and Coronas (and even Mexican-style craft beers), and eating tacos, burritos, and churros?

Many people believe (incorrectly) that Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s independence. But, that holiday is actually celebrated on September 16th. Cinco de Mayo is actually meant to remember the Mexican army’s victory over the French in the battle of Puebla. It’s a fascinating underdog story, definitely worth reading up on.

If you’re looking for easily affordable Mexican fare today, restaurants all over the country have you covered with deals galore today. Check them all out below.

Abuelo’s

Visit your participating Abuelo’s to get $5 Mexican beers on draft. This comes in a 22-ounce cup that you can take home. They’ll also be serving Flag Margaritas in souvenir cups for only $6.95.

Applebee’s

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Applebee’s is extending its $1 margarita special through today. The chain is also offering Dos Equis drafts for $2.

