Cinco de Mayo might not actually have anything to do with the start of summer (technically that’s not until the end of June), but it definitely feels like the perfect day to usher in warm, sunny weather. The holiday is celebrated to pay tribute to the Mexican victory over the French in the battle of Puebla, on May 5th, 1862. Whether people know that history or not (you should, it’s fascinating), here in the US the holiday is widely seen as a welcome chance to savor Mexican cuisine paired with tequila, mezcal, and Mexican beers.

Let’s say you’ve already had your fill of Coronas, Tecates, Dos Equis’, and Negra Modelos by mid-afternoon. What can you drink to keep that Cinco buzz alive, without turning your back on Mexican lagers? We found widely available craft beer riffs on the style, widely available across the US.

Anchor Brewing Los Gigantes

This 4.5 percent Mexican-style lager is a collaboration between Anchor, the famed San Francisco brewery and Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. That makes it perfect for both Cinco de Mayo and baseball season. This brew comes in 16-ounce cans and is light, crisp and full of pale malt, flaked maize, and Cluster and Tettnang Hops.