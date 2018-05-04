The Mexican-Style Craft Beers Worth Trying On Cinco De Mayo

#Drinks #Alcohol #Beer #Food
05.04.18 1 hour ago
best mexican style beers

Oskar Blues/Ska Brewing/Anchor Brewing/Uproxx

Cinco de Mayo might not actually have anything to do with the start of summer (technically that’s not until the end of June), but it definitely feels like the perfect day to usher in warm, sunny weather. The holiday is celebrated to pay tribute to the Mexican victory over the French in the battle of Puebla, on May 5th, 1862. Whether people know that history or not (you should, it’s fascinating), here in the US the holiday is widely seen as a welcome chance to savor Mexican cuisine paired with tequila, mezcal, and Mexican beers.

Let’s say you’ve already had your fill of Coronas, Tecates, Dos Equis’, and Negra Modelos by mid-afternoon. What can you drink to keep that Cinco buzz alive, without turning your back on Mexican lagers? We found widely available craft beer riffs on the style, widely available across the US.

Anchor Brewing Los Gigantes

This 4.5 percent Mexican-style lager is a collaboration between Anchor, the famed San Francisco brewery and Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. That makes it perfect for both Cinco de Mayo and baseball season. This brew comes in 16-ounce cans and is light, crisp and full of pale malt, flaked maize, and Cluster and Tettnang Hops.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Beer#Food
TAGSAlcoholBEERCincoDeMayoDRINKSFOODHOLIDAYSlife

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 4 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP