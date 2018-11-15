It’s Time You Treat Yourself To A Truly Breathable Living Space

Steve Bramucci

You know what’s cool? Self-care. Seriously. I mean, partying, staying out, traveling the world, hanging in hot springs, surfing with stars… all that stuff is absolutely my jam. But when the road runs out and it’s time to head home, a little self-care is absolutely where’s it’s at.

That’s why you’ll always hear long-term vagabonds talking about burrowing under their own sheets, binging Netflix on rainy days, and generally being homebodies. It’s the between times, the slower/ calmer/ quieter times, that add balance to the adventurous life. Every time I come back from a trip — whether I’m rappelling from towering cliffs in Australia or chasing down the nation’s best Peking duck — I arrive craving a very specific brand of relaxation. I usually find it by watching TV in the bath, eating mac & cheese, and watering my herb garden. Those are my traditional “it’s so nice to be home” perks. But over the past year, there’s been a new entry added to my creature comfort list: The joy of having “good air.”

I’m serious. Lately, I’ve gotten super interested in the air I breathe. I love feeling refreshed at home and simply trusting my air has added a lot to that. This passion is a new-ish part of my self-care routine, but now that I’ve started it’s something I can’t believe I lived without. Why? Because you’ll never sleep better, eat better, or feel calmer than when your air is pure. It’s been humidified so your skin feels soft. It’s been cleaned so you’re not picking up any residual cleaning smells. And it’s been reconditioned. Seriously, I’m all about it.

This may all sound dorky as hell but let me drop these bombs on you: 1) Household air quality is such a crucial part of staying healthy that the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the WHO (World Health Organization), and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) have all issued statements on its importance; and 2) You. will. never. sleep. better. in your LIFE than when you are sleeping in clean, pure, moist air. It’s seriously lit. No joke.

With that said, here is my recipe for getting your air game on point.